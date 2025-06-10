QuotazioniSezioni
COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF

21.93 USD 0.08 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COAL ha avuto una variazione del 0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.81 e ad un massimo di 21.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.81 21.96
Intervallo Annuale
14.34 25.17
Chiusura Precedente
21.85
Apertura
21.92
Bid
21.93
Ask
22.23
Minimo
21.81
Massimo
21.96
Volume
21
Variazione giornaliera
0.37%
Variazione Mensile
7.61%
Variazione Semestrale
26.91%
Variazione Annuale
-7.39%
21 settembre, domenica