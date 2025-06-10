Valute / COAL
COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF
21.93 USD 0.08 (0.37%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COAL ha avuto una variazione del 0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.81 e ad un massimo di 21.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.81 21.96
Intervallo Annuale
14.34 25.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.85
- Apertura
- 21.92
- Bid
- 21.93
- Ask
- 22.23
- Minimo
- 21.81
- Massimo
- 21.96
- Volume
- 21
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.39%
21 settembre, domenica