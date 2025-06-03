Currencies / COAL
COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF
21.93 USD 0.08 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COAL exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.81 and at a high of 21.96.
Follow Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
COAL News
Daily Range
21.81 21.96
Year Range
14.34 25.17
- Previous Close
- 21.85
- Open
- 21.92
- Bid
- 21.93
- Ask
- 22.23
- Low
- 21.81
- High
- 21.96
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 7.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.91%
- Year Change
- -7.39%
