통화 / COAL
COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF
21.93 USD 0.08 (0.37%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
COAL 환율이 오늘 0.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.81이고 고가는 21.96이었습니다.
Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
21.81 21.96
년간 변동
14.34 25.17
- 이전 종가
- 21.85
- 시가
- 21.92
- Bid
- 21.93
- Ask
- 22.23
- 저가
- 21.81
- 고가
- 21.96
- 볼륨
- 21
- 일일 변동
- 0.37%
- 월 변동
- 7.61%
- 6개월 변동
- 26.91%
- 년간 변동율
- -7.39%
20 9월, 토요일