货币 / COAL
COAL: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF
21.93 USD 0.08 (0.37%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日COAL汇率已更改0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点21.81和高点21.96进行交易。
关注Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Global Coal Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
21.81 21.96
年范围
14.34 25.17
- 前一天收盘价
- 21.85
- 开盘价
- 21.92
- 卖价
- 21.93
- 买价
- 22.23
- 最低价
- 21.81
- 最高价
- 21.96
- 交易量
- 21
- 日变化
- 0.37%
- 月变化
- 7.61%
- 6个月变化
- 26.91%
- 年变化
- -7.39%
21 九月, 星期日