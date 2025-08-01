通貨 / BUD
BUD: Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium)
58.59 USD 0.24 (0.41%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BUDの今日の為替レートは、-0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.54の安値と59.00の高値で取引されました。
Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
58.54 59.00
1年のレンジ
45.94 72.13
- 以前の終値
- 58.83
- 始値
- 58.85
- 買値
- 58.59
- 買値
- 58.89
- 安値
- 58.54
- 高値
- 59.00
- 出来高
- 3.338 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.95%
- 1年の変化
- -13.05%
