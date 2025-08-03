Valute / BUD
BUD: Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium)
58.78 USD 0.58 (0.98%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BUD ha avuto una variazione del -0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.33 e ad un massimo di 58.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.33 58.80
Intervallo Annuale
45.94 72.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.36
- Apertura
- 58.64
- Bid
- 58.78
- Ask
- 59.08
- Minimo
- 58.33
- Massimo
- 58.80
- Volume
- 2.470 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.76%