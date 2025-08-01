Currencies / BUD
BUD: Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium)
58.03 USD 0.49 (0.84%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BUD exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.79 and at a high of 58.31.
Follow Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BUD News
- Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Boston Beer Stock: Reasonably Priced Growth Stock (NYSE:SAM)
- Jefferies notes US alcohol inventory/sales ratio stable at 1.69x in July
- Cracker Barrel is halting remodels. An analyst now sees even ‘less visibility’ on the path forward.
- Celsius stock price target raised to $70 from $60 at Needham
- Anheuser-Busch's Selloff Overly Done, Albeit Expected - Secular Transition At Play (BUD)
- Wall Street Lunch: PepsiCo Gains On News Of Elliott Investment's $4B Stake (undefined:PEP)
- Kevin O'Leary Says Cracker Barrel's Viral Rebrand Proves 'Bad News' Can Create 'More Buzz' Than A Billion-Dollar Ad Spend - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL)
- Pop, Pour, or Power Up: Why MNST, BUD, and KO Are Worth Every Penny - TipRanks.com
- Kevin O'Leary Says Cracker Barrel Got 'Bud Lighted': Extremely Lucky As 'The Free Press Was Outstanding' - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL)
- Veteran trader has message for Cracker Barrel's old man logo
- Cracker Barrel faces backlash over logo change, Trump weighs in
- Here's Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) is a Strong Value Stock
- Budweiser Stock (BUD) Looks Merrier as it Makes Trump-Friendly U.S. Investment Pledge - TipRanks.com
- Why Anheuser-Busch Stock Is Gaining Today - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev to invest $15 million in US brewery
- Sydney Sweeney and Trump may have been good for American Eagle’s stock, if not consumer demand
- Is Gen Z really drinking less alcohol — or just being choosier about when they indulge? ‘I love a good mojito.’
- Corona’s parent is looking for more beer drinkers. Why Budweiser could be the buzzkill.
- Is all publicity good publicity for American Eagle? Its stock price seems to say so.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev: Overdone Sell-Off Creates Attractive Opportunity (NYSE:BUD)
- Novo Nordisk, United Parcel Service, And Moderna Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - ATI (NYSE:ATI), Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX)
- AB InBev Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss on Soft Volumes
- Big Beer plans sales push from Brazil to China with volumes in focus
Daily Range
57.79 58.31
Year Range
45.94 72.13
- Previous Close
- 58.52
- Open
- 58.24
- Bid
- 58.03
- Ask
- 58.33
- Low
- 57.79
- High
- 58.31
- Volume
- 2.070 K
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- -5.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.86%
- Year Change
- -13.88%
