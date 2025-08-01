Moedas / BUD
BUD: Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium)
58.83 USD 0.89 (1.54%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BUD para hoje mudou para 1.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 58.45 e o mais alto foi 59.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BUD Notícias
- Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Boston Beer Stock: Reasonably Priced Growth Stock (NYSE:SAM)
- Jefferies notes US alcohol inventory/sales ratio stable at 1.69x in July
- Cracker Barrel is halting remodels. An analyst now sees even ‘less visibility’ on the path forward.
- Celsius stock price target raised to $70 from $60 at Needham
- Anheuser-Busch's Selloff Overly Done, Albeit Expected - Secular Transition At Play (BUD)
- Wall Street Lunch: PepsiCo Gains On News Of Elliott Investment's $4B Stake (undefined:PEP)
- Kevin O'Leary Says Cracker Barrel's Viral Rebrand Proves 'Bad News' Can Create 'More Buzz' Than A Billion-Dollar Ad Spend - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL)
- Pop, Pour, or Power Up: Why MNST, BUD, and KO Are Worth Every Penny - TipRanks.com
- Kevin O'Leary Says Cracker Barrel Got 'Bud Lighted': Extremely Lucky As 'The Free Press Was Outstanding' - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL)
- Veteran trader has message for Cracker Barrel's old man logo
- Cracker Barrel faces backlash over logo change, Trump weighs in
- Here's Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) is a Strong Value Stock
- Budweiser Stock (BUD) Looks Merrier as it Makes Trump-Friendly U.S. Investment Pledge - TipRanks.com
- Why Anheuser-Busch Stock Is Gaining Today - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev to invest $15 million in US brewery
- Sydney Sweeney and Trump may have been good for American Eagle’s stock, if not consumer demand
- Is Gen Z really drinking less alcohol — or just being choosier about when they indulge? ‘I love a good mojito.’
- Corona’s parent is looking for more beer drinkers. Why Budweiser could be the buzzkill.
- Is all publicity good publicity for American Eagle? Its stock price seems to say so.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev: Overdone Sell-Off Creates Attractive Opportunity (NYSE:BUD)
- Novo Nordisk, United Parcel Service, And Moderna Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - ATI (NYSE:ATI), Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX)
- AB InBev Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss on Soft Volumes
- Big Beer plans sales push from Brazil to China with volumes in focus
Faixa diária
58.45 59.17
Faixa anual
45.94 72.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 57.94
- Open
- 58.45
- Bid
- 58.83
- Ask
- 59.13
- Low
- 58.45
- High
- 59.17
- Volume
- 5.072 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.54%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.56%
- Mudança anual
- -12.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh