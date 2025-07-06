クォートセクション
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

64.85 USD 0.07 (0.11%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ACWXの今日の為替レートは、0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり64.49の安値と64.93の高値で取引されました。

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
64.49 64.93
1年のレンジ
49.00 65.25
以前の終値
64.78
始値
64.70
買値
64.85
買値
65.15
安値
64.49
高値
64.93
出来高
1.011 K
1日の変化
0.11%
1ヶ月の変化
4.75%
6ヶ月の変化
16.89%
1年の変化
13.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K