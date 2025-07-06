通貨 / ACWX
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
64.85 USD 0.07 (0.11%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ACWXの今日の為替レートは、0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり64.49の安値と64.93の高値で取引されました。
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
64.49 64.93
1年のレンジ
49.00 65.25
- 以前の終値
- 64.78
- 始値
- 64.70
- 買値
- 64.85
- 買値
- 65.15
- 安値
- 64.49
- 高値
- 64.93
- 出来高
- 1.011 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.89%
- 1年の変化
- 13.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K