ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
64.78 USD 0.05 (0.08%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ACWX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 64.46, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 65.25.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
64.46 65.25
Rango anual
49.00 65.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 64.83
- Open
- 64.90
- Bid
- 64.78
- Ask
- 65.08
- Low
- 64.46
- High
- 65.25
- Volumen
- 1.241 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.08%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.64%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 16.76%
- Cambio anual
- 12.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B