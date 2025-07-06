Moedas / ACWX
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
64.85 USD 0.07 (0.11%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACWX para hoje mudou para 0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 64.49 e o mais alto foi 64.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACWX Notícias
Faixa diária
64.49 64.93
Faixa anual
49.00 65.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 64.78
- Open
- 64.70
- Bid
- 64.85
- Ask
- 65.15
- Low
- 64.49
- High
- 64.93
- Volume
- 1.011 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.89%
- Mudança anual
- 13.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh