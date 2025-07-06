Währungen / ACWX
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
64.67 USD 0.18 (0.28%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ACWX hat sich für heute um -0.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 64.78 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ACWX News
Tagesspanne
64.56 64.78
Jahresspanne
49.00 65.25
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 64.85
- Eröffnung
- 64.68
- Bid
- 64.67
- Ask
- 64.97
- Tief
- 64.56
- Hoch
- 64.78
- Volumen
- 1.228 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.28%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.56%
- Jahresänderung
- 12.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K