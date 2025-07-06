KurseKategorien
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

64.67 USD 0.18 (0.28%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ACWX hat sich für heute um -0.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 64.78 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
64.56 64.78
Jahresspanne
49.00 65.25
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
64.85
Eröffnung
64.68
Bid
64.67
Ask
64.97
Tief
64.56
Hoch
64.78
Volumen
1.228 K
Tagesänderung
-0.28%
Monatsänderung
4.46%
6-Monatsänderung
16.56%
Jahresänderung
12.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K