货币 / ACWX
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
64.78 USD 0.05 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ACWX汇率已更改-0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点64.46和高点65.25进行交易。
关注iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ACWX新闻
日范围
64.46 65.25
年范围
49.00 65.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 64.83
- 开盘价
- 64.90
- 卖价
- 64.78
- 买价
- 65.08
- 最低价
- 64.46
- 最高价
- 65.25
- 交易量
- 1.241 K
- 日变化
- -0.08%
- 月变化
- 4.64%
- 6个月变化
- 16.76%
- 年变化
- 12.99%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B