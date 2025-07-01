QuotesSections
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

64.83 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ACWX exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.57 and at a high of 64.94.

Follow iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
64.57 64.94
Year Range
49.00 64.94
Previous Close
64.81
Open
64.86
Bid
64.83
Ask
65.13
Low
64.57
High
64.94
Volume
994
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
4.72%
6 Months Change
16.85%
Year Change
13.08%
