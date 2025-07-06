통화 / ACWX
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
64.67 USD 0.18 (0.28%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ACWX 환율이 오늘 -0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 64.56이고 고가는 64.78이었습니다.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
64.56 64.78
년간 변동
49.00 65.25
- 이전 종가
- 64.85
- 시가
- 64.68
- Bid
- 64.67
- Ask
- 64.97
- 저가
- 64.56
- 고가
- 64.78
- 볼륨
- 1.228 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.28%
- 월 변동
- 4.46%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.80%
