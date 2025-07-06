QuotazioniSezioni
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

64.67 USD 0.18 (0.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ACWX ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.56 e ad un massimo di 64.78.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
64.56 64.78
Intervallo Annuale
49.00 65.25
Chiusura Precedente
64.85
Apertura
64.68
Bid
64.67
Ask
64.97
Minimo
64.56
Massimo
64.78
Volume
1.228 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.28%
Variazione Mensile
4.46%
Variazione Semestrale
16.56%
Variazione Annuale
12.80%
21 settembre, domenica