Valute / ACWX
ACWX: iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
64.67 USD 0.18 (0.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ACWX ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.56 e ad un massimo di 64.78.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACWX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.56 64.78
Intervallo Annuale
49.00 65.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.85
- Apertura
- 64.68
- Bid
- 64.67
- Ask
- 64.97
- Minimo
- 64.56
- Massimo
- 64.78
- Volume
- 1.228 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.80%
21 settembre, domenica