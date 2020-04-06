Nova OCB Trader is a streamlined automation of the One Candle Breakout strategy — a clean, price-action method that transforms a single candle into a decisive trading opportunity. Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it focuses purely on structure: the highs and lows of a chosen candle define the breakout zone, and the EA acts when price confirms the move.

This approach cuts through the noise — no clutter, no overfitting. Nova OCB Trader waits for the market to show intent, then trades the breakout with discipline. If the candle’s range isn’t broken, it stays patient. If the level gives way, it executes with precision.

It’s a timeless strategy wrapped in automation: clear, transparent, and built for traders who want structure over speculation.

Why traders choose Nova OCB Trader

One Candle Breakout, Fully Automated:

Define your reference candle, and let the EA track its highs and lows for breakout trades.

Pure Price Action Logic:

No indicators, no noise — just structure and confirmation.

Disciplined Risk Control:

Each trade is protected by a fixed stop loss, with an optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Works Across Markets:

Trade forex, metals, indices, or crypto on H1 to daily timeframes.

Clear and Efficient:

Fast execution, transparent logic, no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova OCB Trader delivers a timeless breakout strategy, automated for precision and consistency.

Try the demo today and secure your license at discount pricing.