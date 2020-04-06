Nova MAC Trader
- エキスパート
- Anita Monus
- バージョン: 2.0
- アップデート済み: 23 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
Nova MAC Trader is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on the synergy between MACD and EMA — combining momentum and trend strength to deliver reliable, rule-based trade setups. Instead of reacting to noise, it waits for alignment between moving average crossovers and MACD momentum shifts, ensuring entries are clean, decisive, and intentional.
A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
Nova MAC Trader thrives in both trending and transitional environments, filtering out false signals and focusing on high-conviction trades. It’s a strategy crafted for traders who value timing, structure, and risk-managed execution.
This EA doesn’t guess — it reacts to proven momentum structures with discipline and clarity.
Why traders choose Nova MAC Trader
- Momentum Meets Structure:
Combines MACD crossovers with EMA alignment to catch high-quality entries backed by both trend and velocity.
- High-Probability Filtering:
Smart logic ensures that only fully-confirmed signals are traded — reducing noise, avoiding overtrading.
- Strict Risk Control:
Each position is opened with a defined stop and built-in trailing — no grid, no martingale, no risk stacking.
- Lightweight and Versatile:
Optimized to perform efficiently on various timeframes and currency pairs with minimal resource demand.
- Clear, Transparent Logic:
No unpredictable behavior or obscure strategies — Nova MAC Trader is rule-based, testable, and reliable.
Nova MAC Trader is your structured tool for momentum-based trading — blending timing with tactical precision.
Try the demo and lock in discount pricing before it increases.