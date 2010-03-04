Nova OCB Trader

Nova OCB Trader is a streamlined automation of the One Candle Breakout strategy — a clean, price-action method that transforms a single candle into a decisive trading opportunity. Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it focuses purely on structure: the highs and lows of a chosen candle define the breakout zone, and the EA acts when price confirms the move.

This approach cuts through the noise — no clutter, no overfitting. Nova OCB Trader waits for the market to show intent, then trades the breakout with discipline. If the candle’s range isn’t broken, it stays patient. If the level gives way, it executes with precision.

It’s a timeless strategy wrapped in automation: clear, transparent, and built for traders who want structure over speculation.

Introductory licenses are limited, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova OCB Trader:

  • One Candle Breakout, Fully Automated
    Define your reference candle, and let the EA track its highs and lows for breakout trades.

  • Pure Price Action Logic
    No indicators, no noise — just structure and confirmation.

  • Disciplined Risk Control
    Each trade is protected by a fixed stop loss, with an optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

  • Works Across Markets
    Trade forex, metals, indices, or crypto on H1 to daily timeframes.

  • Clear and Efficient
    Fast execution, transparent logic, no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees results — but Nova OCB Trader delivers a timeless breakout strategy, automated for precision and consistency.

Try the demo today and secure your license at launch pricing before it rises to $350.


