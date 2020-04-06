Nova SMA Trader is a disciplined trend-following Expert Advisor based on the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) — a time-tested tool for capturing directional momentum with clarity and consistency. While many chase complex indicators, this EA thrives on the power of simplicity, waiting for clean crossovers and price confirmations before taking action.

Designed for traders who believe in the strength of structured trend logic, Nova SMA Trader avoids noisy signals and overfitting. Its trading decisions are clear, purposeful, and risk-aware — giving you a stable, rules-based edge in trending markets.

This EA brings classic methodology into a modern framework, with built-in protections and adaptive execution.

Why traders choose Nova SMA Trader

Pure Trend Logic:

Focuses on SMA crossovers and directional price movement — for clear, structured entries that follow strength.

Minimalist, Powerful Strategy:

No overcomplication, no laggy indicators. Just straightforward logic that respects real price action.

Disciplined Risk Engine:

Each trade is opened with a strict stop loss and dynamic trailing. No grid, no martingale, no doubling down.

Reliable and Efficient:

Light on system resources, built for stability across timeframes and assets.

Transparent Execution:

No hidden algorithms or guesswork — Nova SMA Trader does exactly what it’s designed to do, every time.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

Nova SMA Trader offers a clean, professional trend strategy rooted in time-proven principles — now automated.

Try the demo and take advantage of the discount price before it rises.



