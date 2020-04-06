Nova OSM Trader

Nova OSM Trader harnesses the analytical strength of OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) — a hybrid momentum indicator that captures shifts in market sentiment through the convergence and divergence of moving averages. By reading the pulse of price momentum beneath the surface, this EA identifies optimal trade zones with precision and clarity.

Nova OSM Trader focuses on moments when momentum builds or fades in sync with price structure. Rather than reacting to random fluctuations, it evaluates both the direction and magnitude of change — entering only when clear momentum confirms the signal.

Built for traders who value timing and confirmation, Nova OSM Trader blends structure, speed, and simplicity into one clean execution engine.

Why traders choose Nova OSM Trader

  • Momentum Meets Structure:
    Trades only when OsMA confirms momentum behind price direction — avoiding emotional or random entries.

  • Signal Strength Calibration:
    Uses multiple filters, including histogram slope and threshold-based entry logic, to increase signal reliability.

  • Controlled Execution:
    No martingale, no grid. Every trade includes fixed stops and an optional trailing system for smart exits.

  • Built for Cross-Market Use:
    Performs well on forex, metals, and crypto — with adaptable parameters for different timeframes and asset behavior.

  • Minimalist by Design:
    Clean logic, lightweight performance, and full transparency — no overfitting, no hidden complexity.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
While no EA guarantees success, Nova OSM Trader offers a focused, momentum-based framework for disciplined execution in real markets.

Try the demo and claim the discount offer before it’s gone.


