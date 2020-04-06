Nova FI Trader gives you an edge in volatile markets using the proven power of the Force Index indicator. Developed by renowned trader Alexander Elder, the Force Index uniquely blends price action, volume, and momentum into one powerful signal.

This Expert Advisor brings that concept to life through a responsive, scalping-friendly strategy. Whether you're targeting quick moves or adapting to broader trends, Nova FI Trader is built to offer precision and control in fast-moving markets.

Why traders choose Nova FI Trader:

Proven Methodology : Built on the Force Index, a trusted volume-based momentum indicator.

Risk-Aware Logic : No Martingale, Grid, or AI gimmicks. Just a clean strategy with a dynamic trailing stop.

Flexible Configuration : Designed for scalping, but customizable for broader trading styles.

Responsive to Market Conditions: Handles volatility, news spikes, and trend shifts with precision.

A free demo version is available for testing in the Strategy Tester.

Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and no single setting works under all market conditions.

However, Nova FI Trader offers a reliable, logic-driven foundation for your trading strategy.

Try the demo today and lock in the discount price before it goes up.



