Nova TRX Trader

Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend.

Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to deliver confident, deliberate entries. It's designed to cut through the clutter and act only when real directional force emerges.

Whether you're trading swings or short-term momentum bursts, Nova TRX Trader gives you a clean, disciplined framework built around motion with purpose.

Why traders choose Nova TRX Trader

  • Smoothed Momentum Signals:
    TRIX filters out short-term noise, ensuring entries are based on real momentum — not market chop.

  • Crossover + Slope Logic:
    Uses both TRIX crossovers and directional slope to qualify signals with added strength and confirmation.

  • No Martingale, No Grid:
    All trades are executed with predefined stop losses and optional trailing logic — structured, controlled, and responsible.

  • Multi-Asset Compatibility:
    Works across currency pairs, metals, indices, and crypto — wherever clean trend shifts matter.

  • Optimized for Clarity:
    Transparent logic, fast performance, and effective signal filtering make this EA perfect for focused traders.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
While no EA can promise future returns, Nova TRX Trader delivers a strategy grounded in clarity, logic, and proven momentum theory.

Try the demo today and claim the discount price while it lasts.


Nova OBV Trader is an advanced automation of the On-Balance Volume (OBV) indicator — turning raw volume dynamics into actionable trade signals. It builds on this classic momentum tool to identify when price moves are backed by real participation, not just empty fluctuations. Instead of reacting to shallow spikes or fake rallies, Nova OBV Trader focuses on the deeper flow of market pressure. When price aligns with volume, it acts decisively. When the confirmation is absent, it waits with discipli
