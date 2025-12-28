Markit Singapore PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in manufacturing and service sectors. Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth is an indication of favorable changes in market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Singapore dollar.

