経済指標カレンダー
マークイットシンガポール購買担当者指数(PMI) (S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI))
|低
|55.4
|
57.4
|最後の発表
|重要性
|実際
|予測
|
前
|
55.4
|次の発表
|実際
|予測
|
前
Markit Singapore PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in manufacturing and service sectors. Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities.
PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth is an indication of favorable changes in market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Singapore dollar.
直近値:
実際のデータ
"マークイットシンガポール購買担当者指数(PMI) (S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI))"マクロ経済指標の利用可能な全履歴のチャート。
ウェブサイト用の経済指標カレンダーウィジェット
あなただけの経済イベントカレンダーを作成します。 やることは、サイズと表示期間を指定するだけです。 このウィジェットはあなたのウェブサイトで自由に使うことができます。 提供されたコードは変更しないでください。
カレンダーのデータは現状のまま提供されます。 経済指標の公開頻度とスケジュール、経済指標の値は、我々の知識なしに変更される可能性があります。 提供された情報を使用なされる場合、カレンダーデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すのに伴うすべてのリスクを受け入れるものとします。
WordPress Webサイト用の公式プラグインを使用