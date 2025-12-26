经济日历部分

经济日历

新加坡S&P全球采购经理人指数(PMI) (S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI))

新加坡
SGD, 新加坡元
S&P全球 (S&P Global)
业务
低级别 55.4
57.4
上次发布 重要性 实际值 预测值
以前
55.4
下次发布 实际值 预测值
以前
Markit Singapore PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in manufacturing and service sectors. Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth is an indication of favorable changes in market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Singapore dollar.

最后值:

真实值

"新加坡S&P全球采购经理人指数(PMI) (S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI))" 宏观经济指标所有可用历史记录的图表。

日期 (GMT)
参考
实际值
预测值
以前
11月 2025
55.4
57.4
10月 2025
57.4
56.4
9月 2025
56.4
51.2
8月 2025
51.2
52.7
7月 2025
52.7
51.0
6月 2025
51.0
51.5
5月 2025
51.5
52.8
4月 2025
52.8
52.7
3月 2025
52.7
51.0
2月 2025
51.0
49.9
1月 2025
49.9
51.5
12月 2024
51.5
53.9
11月 2024
53.9
55.5
10月 2024
55.5
56.6
9月 2024
56.6
57.6
8月 2024
57.6
57.2
7月 2024
57.2
55.2
6月 2024
55.2
54.2
5月 2024
54.2
52.6
4月 2024
52.6
55.7
3月 2024
55.7
56.8
2月 2024
56.8
54.7
1月 2024
54.7
55.7
12月 2023
55.7
55.8
11月 2023
55.8
53.7
10月 2023
53.7
54.2
9月 2023
54.2
53.6
8月 2023
53.6
51.3
7月 2023
51.3
54.1
6月 2023
54.1
54.5
5月 2023
54.5
55.3
4月 2023
55.3
52.6
3月 2023
52.6
49.6
2月 2023
49.6
51.2
1月 2023
51.2
49.1
12月 2022
49.1
56.2
11月 2022
56.2
57.7
10月 2022
57.7
57.5
9月 2022
57.5
56.0
8月 2022
56.0
58.0
7月 2022
58.0
57.5
6月 2022
57.5
59.4
5月 2022
59.4
56.7
4月 2022
56.7
52.9
3月 2022
52.9
52.5
2月 2022
52.5
54.4
1月 2022
54.4
55.1
12月 2021
55.1
52.0
11月 2021
52.0
52.3
10月 2021
52.3
53.8
12
