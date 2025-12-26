新加坡S&P全球采购经理人指数(PMI) (S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI))
|低级别
|55.4
|
57.4
|上次发布
|重要性
|实际值
|预测值
|
以前
|
55.4
|下次发布
|实际值
|预测值
|
以前
Markit Singapore PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in manufacturing and service sectors. Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities.
PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. PMI growth is an indication of favorable changes in market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Singapore dollar.
最后值:
真实值
"新加坡S&P全球采购经理人指数(PMI) (S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers Index (PMI))" 宏观经济指标所有可用历史记录的图表。
