BusinessNZニュージーランドサービス指数 (BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index)

国：
ニュージーランド
NZD, ニュージーランドドル
情報源：
BusinessNZ
セクター
ビジネス
N/D
48.7
最後の発表 重要性 実際 予測
次の発表 実際 予測
  • 概要
  • チャート
  • 履歴
  • ウィジェット

BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index provides an early estimate of the activity of the entire sector. It is a composite index that is calculated based on the indices of sales, new orders, deliveries, stocks and employment.

The index value above 50 indicates an expansion in the service sector activity and can be seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar quotes. Conversely, a reading below 50 is considered as an indication of activity contraction.

直近値:

実際のデータ

"BusinessNZニュージーランドサービス指数 (BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index)"マクロ経済指標の利用可能な全履歴のチャート。

日付 (GMT)
参照
実際
予測
11月 2025
N/D
48.7
10月 2025
48.7
48.3
9月 2025
48.3
47.5
8月 2025
47.5
48.9
7月 2025
48.9
47.6
6月 2025
47.3
44.1
5月 2025
44.0
48.1
4月 2025
48.5
48.9
3月 2025
49.1
49.0
2月 2025
49.1
50.4
1月 2025
50.4
48.1
12月 2024
47.9
49.1
11月 2024
49.5
46.2
10月 2024
46.0
45.7
9月 2024
45.7
45.7
8月 2024
45.5
45.2
7月 2024
44.6
40.7
6月 2024
40.2
42.6
5月 2024
43.0
46.6
4月 2024
47.1
47.2
3月 2024
47.5
52.6
2月 2024
53.0
52.2
1月 2024
52.1
48.8
12月 2023
48.8
51.2
11月 2023
51.2
49.2
10月 2023
48.9
50.7
9月 2023
50.7
47.7
8月 2023
47.1
48.0
7月 2023
47.8
49.6
6月 2023
50.1
53.1
5月 2023
53.3
50.1
4月 2023
49.8
53.8
3月 2023
54.4
55.8
2月 2023
55.8
54.7
1月 2023
54.5
52.0
12月 2022
52.1
53.8
11月 2022
53.7
57.1
10月 2022
57.4
55.9
9月 2022
55.8
58.6
8月 2022
58.6
54.4
7月 2022
51.2
54.7
6月 2022
55.4
55.3
5月 2022
55.2
52.2
4月 2022
51.4
51.5
3月 2022
51.6
48.9
2月 2022
48.6
46.0
1月 2022
45.9
49.8
12月 2021
49.7
47.2
11月 2021
46.5
44.9
10月 2021
44.6
46.5
12
