経済指標カレンダー
BusinessNZニュージーランドサービス指数 (BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index)
BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index provides an early estimate of the activity of the entire sector. It is a composite index that is calculated based on the indices of sales, new orders, deliveries, stocks and employment.
The index value above 50 indicates an expansion in the service sector activity and can be seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar quotes. Conversely, a reading below 50 is considered as an indication of activity contraction.
直近値:
実際のデータ
"BusinessNZニュージーランドサービス指数 (BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index)"マクロ経済指標の利用可能な全履歴のチャート。
