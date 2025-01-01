文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalUsedSeries 

UsedSeries

获取时间序列使用的标志。

int  UsedSeries()

返回值

时间序列的使用标志 (如果品名/时间帧与工作时的品名/时间帧相应), 否则 0。