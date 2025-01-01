MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalUsedSeries
- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
UsedSeries
获取时间序列使用的标志。
int UsedSeries()
返回值
时间序列的使用标志 (如果品名/时间帧与工作时的品名/时间帧相应), 否则 0。