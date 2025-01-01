MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalUsedSeries BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection UsedSeries 사용된 시간대의 플래그를 가져옵니다. int UsedSeries() 반환 값 사용된 시계열의 플래그(심볼/타임프레임이 작업 심볼/타임프레임에 해당하는 경우), 그렇지 않으면 0입니다. BasePrice Weight