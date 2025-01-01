DokumentationKategorien
Ruft eine 3D-Szenenprojektionsmatrix auf einen 2D-Rahmen ab.

void  ProjectionMatrixGet(
   DXMatrix  &projection_matrix      // Projektionsmatrix
   );

Parameter

&projection_matrix

[out]  Projektionsmatrix.

Rückgabewert

Keiner.