ProjectionMatrixGet

Ruft eine 3D-Szenenprojektionsmatrix auf einen 2D-Rahmen ab.

void  ProjectionMatrixGet(
   DXMatrix          &projection_matrix      // Projektionsmatrix
   );

Parameter

&projection_matrix

[out]  Projektionsmatrix.

Rückgabewert

Keiner.