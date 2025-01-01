Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques 3DCCanvas3DProjectionMatrixGet
ProjectionMatrixGet
Retourne la matrice de projection d'une scène 3D vers un cadre 2D.
void ProjectionMatrixGet(
Paramètres
&projection_matrix
[out] Matrice de projection.
Valeur de Retour
Aucune.