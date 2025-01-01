DocumentationSections
ProjectionMatrixGet

Retourne la matrice de projection d'une scène 3D vers un cadre 2D.

void  ProjectionMatrixGet(
   DXMatrix  &projection_matrix      // matrice de projection
   );

Paramètres

&projection_matrix

[out]  Matrice de projection.

Valeur de Retour

Aucune.