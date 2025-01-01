DocumentationSections
Gets a 3D scene projection matrix to a 2D frame.

void  ProjectionMatrixGet(
   DXMatrix  &projection_matrix      // projection matrix
   );

Parameters

&projection_matrix

[out]  Projection matrix.

Return Value

None.