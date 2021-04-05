DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十三部分）：市场深度及其抽象请求类

内容

概述

在本文中，我将着手实现操控市场深度的功能。 从概念上讲，操控 DOM 的类与以前实现的所有函数库类都没啥区别。 与此同时，我们将拥有一个 DOM 特征数据的模型，其中包含 DOM 中存储的有关订单数据信息。激活 OnBookEvent() 处理程序时，可由 MarketBookGet() 函数获取数据。 在 DOM 发生任何变化的情况下，处理程序中会为订阅 DOM 事件的每个品种激活一个事件。

故此，DOM 类结构如下：

DOM 订单对象类 — 当某个品种触发了 OnBookEvent() 处理程序，可从 DOM 获得多个订单，该对象描述的是其中一个订单的数据； DOM 模型对象类 — 在单次 OnBookEvent() 处理程序激活时，从 DOM 并发获得所有订单数据，该对象描述的是针对其中一个品种的所有订单数据 — 构成当前 DOM 模型的对象集合 p1； 时间序列类由单一品种的 p2 对象序列组成，它是在每次 OnBookEvent() 激活时输入到时间序列列表之中的；

DOM 事件里可订阅的所有用到品种的 DOM 数据的时间序列集合类。

今天，我将实现订单对象类（1），并测试当前品种激活 OnBookEvent() 时获取 DOM 数据。 每个订单的属性都在 MqlBookInfo 结构中设置，提供 DOM 所含的数据： 订单类型来自 ENUM_BOOK_TYPE 枚举

订单价格



订单交易量



精度更高的订单交易量

DOM 可能有四种订单类型（来自 ENUM_BOOK_TYPE 枚举）： 卖单

市价卖单

买单

市价买单 正如我们所见，有四种订单类型 — 两种买入，和两种卖出。 为了将所有类型的订单分为两部分，我们应该在现有的属性上再添加一个属性 — 指示其方向的订单状态 — 买单或卖单。 这能令我们迅速将所有订单划分为两部分 — 供给和需求。 该对象将令单个 DOM 请求类似于订单对象（以及许多其他函数库对象）— 我们会有一个基准 DOM 抽象订单对象，和四个含有订单类型规则的衍生对象。 此类对象的构造概念，已在函数库开发之初的第一篇和第二篇文章里就研究过了。



在实现操控 DOM 的类之前，需添加新的函数库消息，并略微改进即时报价数据对象类。 并在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里加入新消息的索引:

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL,

...

MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_TICKSERIES, MSG_TICKSERIES_ERR_GET_TICK_DATA, MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_CREATE_TICK_DATA_OBJ, MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE, MSG_TICKSERIES_REQUIRED_HISTORY_DAYS, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TEXT_MBOOK_ORD, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET, MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET, };

以及与新添加索引相对应的消息文本：

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка при подписке на стакан цен" , "" } , { "Ошибка при отписке от стакан цен" , "" },

...

{ "Заявка в стакане цен" , "Order in Depth of Market" }, { "Объем" , "Volume" }, { "Объем c повышенной точностью" , "Volume Real" }, { "Сторона Buy" , "Buy side" }, { "Сторона Sell" , "Sell side" }, { "Заявка на продажу" , "Sell order" }, { "Заявка на покупку" , "Buy order" }, { "Заявка на продажу по рыночной цене" , "Sell order at market price" }, { "Заявка на покупку по рыночной цене" , "Buy order at market price" }, };

在品种对象类的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh 文件中添加与订阅 DOM 有关的错误显示消息：

bool CSymbol::BookAdd( void ) { this .m_book_subscribed=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookAdd ( this .m_name) #else false #endif); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed; if ( this .m_book_subscribed) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD)+ " " + this .m_name); else :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); return this .m_book_subscribed; }

对于取消订阅时执行相同的操作：

bool CSymbol::BookClose( void ) { if (! this .m_book_subscribed) return true ; bool res=( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: MarketBookRelease ( this .m_name) #else true #endif ); if (res) { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed= false ; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL)+ " " + this .m_name); } else { this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]= this .m_book_subscribed= true ; :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); } return res; }

来自 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh 中即时报价序列类的更新方法，从其中删除在品种图表上显示调试注释，我们在上一篇文章留作测试：

void CTickSeries::Refresh( void ) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if (IsNewTick()) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; int total=:: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (),ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL , this .m_last_time+ 1 , 0 ); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) break ; long end_time=ticks_array[:: ArraySize (ticks_array)- 1 ].time_msc; if ( this . Symbol ()== "AUDUSD" ) Comment (DFUN, this . Symbol (), ", copied=" ,total, ", m_last_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(m_last_time), ", end_time=" ,TimeMSCtoString(end_time), ", total=" ,DataTotal()); this .m_last_time=end_time; } if ( this .DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_del;j++) this .m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } }

最后的即时报价时间立即设置在 m_last_time 变量中，如此这般目的在于在上一篇文章里，我需要将验证数据显示在品种图表注释当中，其中包含的前一次和当前的即时报价时间。 现在我们不需要它了，时间会被立即保存在变量中：

void CTickSeries::Refresh( void ) { MqlTick ticks_array[]; if (IsNewTick()) { int err= ERR_SUCCESS ; int total=:: CopyTicksRange ( this . Symbol (),ticks_array, COPY_TICKS_ALL , this .m_last_time+ 1 , 0 ); if (total> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CDataTick *tick_obj= this .CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]); if (tick_obj== NULL ) break ; this .m_last_time=ticks_array[:: ArraySize (ticks_array)- 1 ].time_msc; } if ( this .DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL) { int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL; for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_del;j++) this .m_list_ticks.Delete(j); } } } }





市场深度中的抽象订单对象类

与所有函数库对象一样，定义对象属性常量均有相应的枚举集合，我们也需要为 DOM 订单创建整数型、实数型和字符串型对象属性的枚举。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 以下位置添加 DOM 订单对象属性和参数的枚举。 鉴于我不打算实现处理每个 DOM 订单的事件模型（在某时刻，订单簿会显示所有订单的当前状态，它们的变化会引发下一个状态，并在下次激活 OnBookEvent() 时处理，只需在 DOM 事件的最后一个代码之后添加指定下一个事件的代码常量即可，如此只需维护所有对象的常量标识，令它们具有相同的形式即可：

#define MBOOK_ORD_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+ 1 )

定义枚举指定单个 DOM 订单的两种可能状态 — 买方或卖方：

enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS { MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY, MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL, };

依据这些属性针对 DOM 的所有订单进行分类，可令我们快速选择属于需求方或供应方的所有 DOM 订单。



接下来，添加 DOM 订单对象的整数型、实数型和字符串型属性的枚举：

enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER { MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS = 0 , MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE, MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME, }; #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE { MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE = MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, }; #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING { MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL = (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 )

我们根据创建的属性实现 DOM 订单的可能排序标准的枚举：

#define FIRST_MB_DBL_PROP (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_MB_STR_PROP (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_MBOOK_ORD_MODE { SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE = FIRST_MB_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_SYMBOL = FIRST_MB_STR_PROP, };

现在可创建 DOM 抽象订单对象类。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ 里，创建一个新的 Book\ 文件夹，其下的 MarketBookOrd.mqh 文件包含 CMarketBookOrd 类，继承自所有 CBaseObj 函数库对象的基准对象：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CMarketBookOrd : public CBaseObj { private : int m_digits; long m_long_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CMarketBookOrd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property); void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd* compared_req) const ; CMarketBookOrd(){;} protected : CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol); public : ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS) this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BOOK_TYPE TypeOrd( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BOOK_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL); } int Digits () const { return this .m_digits; } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return this .StatusDescription(); } string StatusDescription( void ) const ; };

该类的组成与函数库对象的其他类绝对相同。 我经常提到它们。 您可以在第一篇及后续文章中找到详细解说。

我们来看一下类方法的实现。

在类的封闭参数构造函数中，所有对象属性的设置值均来自 DOM 传递给构造函数的订单结构参数：



CMarketBookOrd::CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status , const MqlBookInfo &book_info , const string symbol) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,book_info.type); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,book_info.volume); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE,book_info.price); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,book_info.volume_real); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)); }

创建新的 DOM 订单对象时，构造函数还会接收该类衍生对象中指定的订单状态。

该方法依据指定属性比较两个 CMarketBookOrd 对象，可定义两个对象指定属性的相等性：

int CMarketBookOrd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CMarketBookOrd *obj_compared=node; if (mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

该方法接收对象，并与当前对象的相同属性进行比较。 如果所比较对象的指定属性值小于当前对象的属性值，则返回 -1；如果较大，则返回 — +1，如果属性相等，则返回 0。

该方法比较两个 CMarketBookOrd 对象的所有属性。 它能够判断两个所比较对象是否完全相等：

bool CMarketBookOrd::IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

在此，按顺序逐一比较两个对象的每个属性。 如果对象不等，则返回 false。 在两个对象所有属性的相等性检查完成后，若结果并非 false，则返回 true — 两个对象完全相同。



该方法在日志中显示所有对象属性：

void CMarketBookOrd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

在三个循环中显示后续每个属性的字符串说明按整数型、实数型和字符串型对象属性。

该方法返回指定的整数型、实数型和字符串型对象属性说明的方法：



string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .StatusDescription() ) : property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); } string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property) { return (property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); }

每个方法都接收需返回其描述的属性。 取决于传递给该方法的属性，创建并最终返回说明字符串。

该方法返回一个对象名称的简述：

string CMarketBookOrd::Header( void ) { return this .TypeDescription()+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\"" ; }

该方法返回由订单类型的描述、极其品种组成的字符串。

该方法在日志中显示对象简述：

void CMarketBookOrd::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header()); }

该方法在日志中简单地显示由先前方法创建的字符串。

该方法返回 DOM 中的订单状态描述：

string CMarketBookOrd::StatusDescription( void ) const { return ( Status()==MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL) : Status()==MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY) : "" ); }

根据订单“状态”，返回含有状态描述的字符串。

这就是 DOM 的完整订单对象类。

现在，我们需要创建四个类，继承自该抽象订单对象。 衍生类将用于创建来自 DOM 的新订单对象。根据订单类型，将在衍生类构造函数的初始化列表中指定需创建的订单对象状态。





抽象订单对象的衍生类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\ 里，创建包含 CMarketBookBuy 类的 MarketBookBuy.mqh 文件。 新创建的 CMarketBookOrd 抽象订单类将成为父类:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookBuy : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuy( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookBuy::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookBuy::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookBuy::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookBuy::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY); }

创建新的 DOM 订单对象时，在父类构造函数中设置“买方”。

在虚拟方法中返回支持整数型和实数型属性的标志，返回 true — 对象支持每个属性。

在虚拟方法里返回 DOM 订单对象的简称，返回的字符串格式如下

Type "Symbol" : Price [VolumeReal]

例如:

"EURUSD" buy order: 1.20123 [ 10.00 ]

在虚拟方法里返回 DOM 订单对象类型的描述，返回 “Buy order” 字符串。



除了订单状态，继承自 DOM 抽象订单基类的其余三个类与已研究过的相同。 每个类的构造函数特征是与所描述订单对象的状态对应，其虚拟方法返回与每个对象所描述的 DOM 订单类型相对应的字符串。 所有这些类都与上述类位于同一文件夹当中。 我会在此展示它们的清单，让您分析和比较它们的虚拟方法。

MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookBuyMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuyMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookBuyMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookBuyMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookBuyMarket::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookBuyMarket::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET); }

MarketBookSell.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookSell : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSell( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookSell::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookSell::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookSell::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookSell::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL); }

MarketBookSellMarket.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "MarketBookOrd.mqh" class CMarketBookSellMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSellMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd( MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL ,book_info,symbol) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( void ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); }; bool CMarketBookSellMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CMarketBookSellMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } string CMarketBookSellMarket::Header( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET)+ " \"" + this . Symbol ()+ "\": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), this . Digits ())+ " [" +:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeReal(), 2 )+ "]" ; } string CMarketBookSellMarket::TypeDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET); }

这些就是我在本文中想要做的所有事情。





测试

为了执行测试，我们借用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part63\，TestDoEasyPart63.mq5。



启动 EA 之后，按照设置中指定的操作品种，我们订阅 DOM。 所有 DOM 事件都在 OnBookEvent() 处理程序中注册。 相应地，在此处理程序中，我们确保事件已在当前品种上发生。 我们还得到 DOM 快照，并将所有现有订单保存到按价格值排序的列表当中。 接下来，在图表注释中显示列表中的第一笔和最后一笔订单。 因此，我们将显示两端的 DOM 订单 — 买单，卖单各一。 在日志中，首次激活 OnBookEvent() 时显示所有得到的 DOM 订单的列表。

为了令 EA 能够查看新创建的类，将它们包括在 EA 文件里（当前，无法从 CEngine 函数库主对象访问它们）：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuy.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSell.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSellMarket.mqh>

现在，我们需要在 EA 中创建 OnBookEvent() 处理程序，并在其中实现 DOM 事件的处理：

void OnBookEvent ( const string & symbol) { static bool first= true ; CSymbol *sym=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if (sym== NULL || !sym.BookdepthSubscription()) return ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return ; if (symbol==sym.Name()) { MqlBookInfo book_array[]; if (! MarketBookGet (sym.Name(),book_array)) return ; list.Clear(); int total= ArraySize (book_array); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket(sym.Name(),book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (!list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; } CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=list.At( 0 ); CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); if (ord_0== NULL || ord_N== NULL ) return ; Comment ( DFUN,sym.Name(), ": " ,TimeMSCtoString(sym.Time()), ", array total=" ,total, ", book size=" ,sym.TicksBookdepth(), ", list.Total: " ,list.Total(), "

" , "Max: " ,ord_N.Header(), "

Min: " ,ord_0.Header() ); if (first) { for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CMarketBookOrd *ord=list.At(i); ord.PrintShort(); } first= false ; } } delete list; }

代码注释包含所有详细信息。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在评论中提问。



编译 EA，在设置中初步定义的品种图表上启动它，它会使用两个指定品种和当前时间帧。





启动 EA，且第一个 DOM 变化事件到达后，当前 DOM 快照列表的参数将与两笔订单一起显示在图表注释中，最高的出价（Buy）和最低的要价（Ask）：





日志显示当前 DOM 快照的所有订单的列表：

Subscribed to Depth of Market AUDUSD Subscribed to Depth of Market EURUSD Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 11.391 "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20250 [ 250.00 ] "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20245 [ 100.00 ] "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20244 [ 50.00 ] "EURUSD" sell order: 1.20242 [ 36.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20240 [ 16.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20239 [ 20.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20238 [ 50.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20236 [ 100.00 ] "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20232 [ 250.00 ]





下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我们将继续创建操控 DOM 的功能。



以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

操控 DOM 的类正在开发当中，因此，在现阶段强烈建议不要在自定义程序中使用它们。

请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

