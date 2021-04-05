MetaTrader 5 / 示例
DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十三部分）：市场深度及其抽象请求类

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

在本文中，我将着手实现操控市场深度的功能。 从概念上讲，操控 DOM 的类与以前实现的所有函数库类都没啥区别。 与此同时，我们将拥有一个 DOM 特征数据的模型，其中包含 DOM 中存储的有关订单数据信息。激活 OnBookEvent() 处理程序时，可由 MarketBookGet() 函数获取数据。 在 DOM 发生任何变化的情况下，处理程序中会为订阅 DOM 事件的每个品种激活一个事件。

故此，DOM 类结构如下：

  1. DOM 订单对象类 — 当某个品种触发了 OnBookEvent() 处理程序，可从 DOM 获得多个订单，该对象描述的是其中一个订单的数据；
  2. DOM 模型对象类 — 在单次 OnBookEvent() 处理程序激活时，从 DOM 并发获得所有订单数据，该对象描述的是针对其中一个品种的所有订单数据 — 构成当前 DOM 模型的对象集合 p1；
  3. 时间序列类由单一品种的 p2 对象序列组成，它是在每次 OnBookEvent() 激活时输入到时间序列列表之中的；
  4. DOM 事件里可订阅的所有用到品种的 DOM 数据的时间序列集合类。

今天，我将实现订单对象类（1），并测试当前品种激活 OnBookEvent() 时获取 DOM 数据。

每个订单的属性都在 MqlBookInfo 结构中设置，提供 DOM 所含的数据：

  • 订单类型来自 ENUM_BOOK_TYPE 枚举
  • 订单价格
  • 订单交易量
  • 精度更高的订单交易量

DOM 可能有四种订单类型（来自 ENUM_BOOK_TYPE 枚举）：

  • 卖单
  • 市价卖单
  • 买单
  • 市价买单

正如我们所见，有四种订单类型 — 两种买入，和两种卖出。 为了将所有类型的订单分为两部分，我们应该在现有的属性上再添加一个属性 — 指示其方向的订单状态 — 买单或卖单。 这能令我们迅速将所有订单划分为两部分 — 供给和需求。

该对象将令单个 DOM 请求类似于订单对象（以及许多其他函数库对象）— 我们会有一个基准 DOM 抽象订单对象，和四个含有订单类型规则的衍生对象。 此类对象的构造概念，已在函数库开发之初的第一篇第二篇文章里就研究过了。

    在实现操控 DOM 的类之前，需添加新的函数库消息，并略微改进即时报价数据对象类。 并在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里加入新消息的索引:

       MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD,                          // Added symbol to Market Watch window
   MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL,                          // Symbol removed from Market Watch window
   MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT,                         // Changed location of symbols in Market Watch window
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT,                      // Work with current symbol only
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES,                      // Work with predefined symbol list
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH,                 // Work with Market Watch window symbols
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL,                          // Work with full list of all available symbols
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD,                          // Subscribed to Depth of Market 
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL,                          // Unsubscribed from Depth of Market 
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK,                         // Subscription to Depth of Market
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD,                      // Error subscribing to DOM
   MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL,                      // Error unsubscribing from DOM
   
//--- CAccount

    ...

    //--- CTickSeries
   MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_TICKSERIES,                    // Tick series
   MSG_TICKSERIES_ERR_GET_TICK_DATA,                  // Failed to get tick data
   MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_CREATE_TICK_DATA_OBJ,        // Failed to create tick data object
   MSG_TICKSERIES_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST,                 // Failed to add tick data object to list
   MSG_TICKSERIES_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE,                    // Tick series not used. Set the flag using SetAvailable()
   MSG_TICKSERIES_REQUIRED_HISTORY_DAYS,              // Requested number of days
   
//--- CMarketBookOrd
   MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TEXT_MBOOK_ORD,                      // Order in DOM
   MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME,                              // Volume
   MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL,                         // Extended accuracy volume
   MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,                          // Buy side
   MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,                         // Sell side
   MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL,                           // Sell order
   MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY,                            // Buy order 
   MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET,                    // Sell order by Market
   MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET,                     // Buy order by Market

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    以及与新添加索引相对应的消息文本：

       {"В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ","Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window"},
   {"Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ","Removed from \"Market Watch\" window"},
   {"Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"","Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window"},
   {"Работа только с текущим символом","Work only with the current symbol"},
   {"Работа с предопределённым списком символов","Work with predefined list of symbols"},
   {"Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"","Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window"},
   {"Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов","Work with full list of all available symbols"},
   {"Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен ","Subscribed to Depth of Market"},
   {"Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен ","Unsubscribed from Depth of Market"},
   {"Подписка на стакан цен","Subscription to Depth of Market"},
   {"Ошибка при подписке на стакан цен",""},
   {"Ошибка при отписке от стакан цен",""},
   
//--- CAccount

    ...

    //--- CMarketBookOrd
   {"Заявка в стакане цен","Order in Depth of Market"},
   {"Объем","Volume"},
   {"Объем c повышенной точностью","Volume Real"},
   {"Сторона Buy","Buy side"},
   {"Сторона Sell","Sell side"},
   {"Заявка на продажу","Sell order"},
   {"Заявка на покупку","Buy order"},
   {"Заявка на продажу по рыночной цене","Sell order at market price"},
   {"Заявка на покупку по рыночной цене","Buy order at market price"},
   
  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+

    在品种对象类的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh 文件中添加与订阅 DOM 有关的错误显示消息：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Subscribe to the Depth of Market                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSymbol::BookAdd(void)
  {
   this.m_book_subscribed=(#ifdef __MQL5__ ::MarketBookAdd(this.m_name) #else false #endif);
   this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]=this.m_book_subscribed;
   if(this.m_book_subscribed)
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD)+" "+this.m_name);
   else
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD)+": "+CMessage::Text(::GetLastError()));
   return this.m_book_subscribed;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    对于取消订阅时执行相同的操作：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close the market depth                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSymbol::BookClose(void)
  {
//--- If the DOM subscription flag is off, subscription is disabled (or not enabled yet). Return 'true'
   if(!this.m_book_subscribed)
      return true;
//--- Save the result of unsubscribing from the DOM
   bool res=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ::MarketBookRelease(this.m_name) #else true #endif );
//--- If unsubscribed successfully, reset the DOM subscription flag and write the status to the object property
   if(res)
     {
      this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]=this.m_book_subscribed=false;
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL)+" "+this.m_name);
     }
   else
     {
      this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE]=this.m_book_subscribed=true;
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL)+": "+CMessage::Text(::GetLastError()));
     }
//--- Return the result of unsubscribing from DOM
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    来自 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Ticks\TickSeries.mqh 中即时报价序列类的更新方法，从其中删除在品种图表上显示调试注释，我们在上一篇文章留作测试：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the tick series list                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTickSeries::Refresh(void)
  {
   MqlTick ticks_array[];
   if(IsNewTick())
     {
      //--- Copy ticks from m_last_time time+1 ms to the end of history
      int err=ERR_SUCCESS;
      int total=::CopyTicksRange(this.Symbol(),ticks_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,this.m_last_time+1,0);
      //--- If the ticks have been copied, create new tick data objects and add them to the list in the loop by their number
      if(total>0)
        {
         for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
           {
            //--- Create the tick object and add it to the list
            CDataTick *tick_obj=this.CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]);
            if(tick_obj==NULL)
               break;
            //--- Write the last tick time for subsequent copying of newly arrived ticks
            long end_time=ticks_array[::ArraySize(ticks_array)-1].time_msc;
            if(this.Symbol()=="AUDUSD")
               Comment(DFUN,this.Symbol(),", copied=",total,", m_last_time=",TimeMSCtoString(m_last_time),", end_time=",TimeMSCtoString(end_time),", total=",DataTotal());
            this.m_last_time=end_time;
           }
         //--- If the number of ticks in the list exceeds the default maximum number,
         //--- remove the calculated number of tick objects from the end of the list
         if(this.DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL)
           {
            int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL;
            for(int j=0;j<total_del;j++)
               this.m_list_ticks.Delete(j);
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    最后的即时报价时间立即设置在 m_last_time 变量中，如此这般目的在于在上一篇文章里，我需要将验证数据显示在品种图表注释当中，其中包含的前一次和当前的即时报价时间。 现在我们不需要它了，时间会被立即保存在变量中：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the tick series list                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTickSeries::Refresh(void)
  {
   MqlTick ticks_array[];
   if(IsNewTick())
     {
      //--- Copy ticks from m_last_time time+1 ms to the end of history
      int err=ERR_SUCCESS;
      int total=::CopyTicksRange(this.Symbol(),ticks_array,COPY_TICKS_ALL,this.m_last_time+1,0);
      //--- If the ticks have been copied, create new tick data objects and add them to the list in the loop by their number
      if(total>0)
        {
         for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
           {
            //--- Create the tick object and add it to the list
            CDataTick *tick_obj=this.CreateNewTickObj(ticks_array[i]);
            if(tick_obj==NULL)
               break;
            //--- Write the last tick time for subsequent copying of newly arrived ticks
            this.m_last_time=ticks_array[::ArraySize(ticks_array)-1].time_msc;
           }
         //--- If the number of ticks in the list exceeds the default maximum number,
         //--- remove the calculated number of tick objects from the end of the list
         if(this.DataTotal()>TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL)
           {
            int total_del=m_list_ticks.Total()-TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL;
            for(int j=0;j<total_del;j++)
               this.m_list_ticks.Delete(j);
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


    市场深度中的抽象订单对象类

    与所有函数库对象一样，定义对象属性常量均有相应的枚举集合，我们也需要为 DOM 订单创建整数型、实数型和字符串型对象属性的枚举。

    在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 以下位置添加 DOM 订单对象属性和参数的枚举。 鉴于我不打算实现处理每个 DOM 订单的事件模型（在某时刻，订单簿会显示所有订单的当前状态，它们的变化会引发下一个状态，并在下次激活 OnBookEvent() 时处理，只需在 DOM 事件的最后一个代码之后添加指定下一个事件的代码常量即可，如此只需维护所有对象的常量标识，令它们具有相同的形式即可：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Data for working with DOM                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of possible DOM events                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define MBOOK_ORD_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE  (SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE+1)   // The code of the next event after the last DOM event code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    定义枚举指定单个 DOM 订单的两种可能状态 — 买方或卖方：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abstract DOM type (status)                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS
  {
   MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,                              // Buy side
   MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,                             // Sell side
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    依据这些属性针对 DOM 的所有订单进行分类，可令我们快速选择属于需求方或供应方的所有 DOM 订单。

    接下来，添加 DOM 订单对象的整数型实数型字符串型属性的枚举：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of DOM order                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS = 0,                         // Order status
   MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,                               // Order type
   MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,                             // Order volume
  }; 
#define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (3)              // Total number of integer properties
#define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)              // Number of integer DOM properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Real properties of DOM order                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE = MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // Order price
   MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,                        // Extended accuracy order volume
  };
#define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL  (2)              // Total number of real properties
#define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP   (0)              // Number of real properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| String properties of DOM order                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING
  {
   MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL = (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Order symbol name
  };
#define MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL  (1)              // Total number of string properties
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    我们根据创建的属性实现 DOM 订单的可能排序标准的枚举：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of DOM orders                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_MB_DBL_PROP  (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_MB_STR_PROP  (MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_MBOOK_ORD_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS = 0,                      // Sort by order status
   SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE,                            // Sort by order type
   SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME,                          // Sort by order volume
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE = FIRST_MB_DBL_PROP,       // Sort by order price
   SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL,                     // Sort by extended accuracy order volume
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_SYMBOL = FIRST_MB_STR_PROP,      // Sort by symbol name
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    现在可创建 DOM 抽象订单对象类。

    在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ 里，创建一个新的 Book\ 文件夹，其下的 MarketBookOrd.mqh 文件包含 CMarketBookOrd 类，继承自所有 CBaseObj 函数库对象的基准对象

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                MarketBookOrd.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"
#include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DOM abstract order class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMarketBookOrd : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   int               m_digits;                                       // Number of decimal places
   long              m_long_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];      // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];     // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];     // String properties

//--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return(int)property-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                              }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property)  const { return(int)property-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;  }

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property,long value)   { this.m_long_prop[property]=value;                      }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value)  { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property,string value)  { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property)        const { return this.m_long_prop[property];                     }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property)         const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property)         const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
//--- Return itself
   CMarketBookOrd   *GetObject(void)                                                { return &this;}

//--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property)          { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property)           { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property)           { return true; }

//--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property);

//--- Display the description of object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only)
   void              Print(const bool full_prop=false);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(void);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(void);
   
//--- Compare CMarketBookOrd objects by all possible properties (to sort the lists by a specified order object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CMarketBookOrd objects by all properties (to search for equal request objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd* compared_req) const;
   
//--- Default constructor
                     CMarketBookOrd(){;}
protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CMarketBookOrd(const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status,const MqlBookInfo &book_info,const string symbol);
                     
public:
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of a simplified access to the DOM request object properties|
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return order (1) status, (2) type and (3) order volume
   ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS Status(void)        const { return (ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS)this.GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS);   }
   ENUM_BOOK_TYPE    TypeOrd(void)           const { return (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE)this.GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE);            }
   long              Volume(void)            const { return this.GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME);                          }
//--- Return (1) the price and (2) extended accuracy order volume
   double            Price(void)             const { return this.GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE);                           }
   double            VolumeReal(void)        const { return this.GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL);                     }
//--- Return (1) order symbol and (2) symbol's Digits
   string            Symbol(void)            const { return this.GetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL);                          }
   int               Digits()                const { return this.m_digits;                                                    }
   
//--- Return the description of order  (1) type (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE) and (2) status (ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS)
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return this.StatusDescription();                                         }
   string            StatusDescription(void) const;

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    该类的组成与函数库对象的其他类绝对相同。 我经常提到它们。 您可以在第一篇及后续文章中找到详细解说。

    我们来看一下类方法的实现。

    在类的封闭参数构造函数中所有对象属性的设置值均来自 DOM 传递给构造函数的订单结构参数：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CMarketBookOrd::CMarketBookOrd(const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status,const MqlBookInfo &book_info,const string symbol)
  {
//--- Save symbol’s Digits
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- Save integer object properties
   this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS,status);
   this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,book_info.type);
   this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,book_info.volume);
//--- Save real object properties
   this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE,book_info.price);
   this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,book_info.volume_real);
//--- Save additional object properties
   this.SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    创建新的 DOM 订单对象时，构造函数还会接收该类衍生对象中指定的订单状态

    该方法依据指定属性比较两个 CMarketBookOrd 对象，可定义两个对象指定属性的相等性：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CMarketBookOrd objects                                   |
//| by a specified property                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CMarketBookOrd::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
  {
   const CMarketBookOrd *obj_compared=node;
//--- compare integer properties of two objects
   if(mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare real properties of two objects
   else if(mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare string properties of two objects
   else if(mode<MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL)
     {
      string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)mode);
      string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
   return 0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    该方法接收对象，并与当前对象的相同属性进行比较。 如果所比较对象的指定属性值小于当前对象的属性值，则返回 -1；如果较大，则返回 — +1，如果属性相等，则返回 0。

    该方法比较两个 CMarketBookOrd 对象的所有属性。 它能够判断两个所比较对象是否完全相等：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CMarketBookOrd objects by all properties                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMarketBookOrd::IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd *compared_obj) const
  {
   int beg=0, end=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    在此，按顺序逐一比较两个对象的每个属性。 如果对象不等，则返回 false。 在两个对象所有属性的相等性检查完成后，若结果并非 false，则返回 true — 两个对象完全相同。

    该方法在日志中显示所有对象属性：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display object properties in the journal                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMarketBookOrd::Print(const bool full_prop=false)
  {
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") =============");
   int beg=0, end=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    在三个循环中显示后续每个属性的字符串说明按整数型、实数型和字符串型对象属性。

    该方法返回指定的整数型实数型字符串型对象属性说明的方法：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's integer property                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.StatusDescription()
         )  :
      property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.TypeDescription()
         )  :
      property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's real property                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1);
   return
     (
      property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_VOLUME_REAL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's string property                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookOrd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   return(property==MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : "");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    每个方法都接收需返回其描述的属性。 取决于传递给该方法的属性，创建并最终返回说明字符串。

    该方法返回一个对象名称的简述：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookOrd::Header(void)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription()+" \""+this.Symbol()+"\"";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    该方法返回由订单类型的描述、极其品种组成的字符串。

    该方法在日志中显示对象简述：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMarketBookOrd::PrintShort(void)
  {
   ::Print(this.Header());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    该方法在日志中简单地显示由先前方法创建的字符串。

    该方法返回 DOM 中的订单状态描述：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the order status description in DOM                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookOrd::StatusDescription(void) const
  {
   return
     (
      Status()==MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL) :
      Status()==MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY)  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    根据订单“状态”，返回含有状态描述的字符串。

    这就是 DOM 的完整订单对象类。

    现在，我们需要创建四个类，继承自该抽象订单对象。 衍生类将用于创建来自 DOM 的新订单对象。根据订单类型，将在衍生类构造函数的初始化列表中指定需创建的订单对象状态。


    抽象订单对象的衍生类

    在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\ 里，创建包含 CMarketBookBuy 类的 MarketBookBuy.mqh 文件。 新创建的 CMarketBookOrd 抽象订单类将成为父类:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                MarketBookBuy.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "MarketBookOrd.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Buy order in DOM                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMarketBookBuy : public CMarketBookOrd
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CMarketBookBuy(const string symbol,const MqlBookInfo &book_info) :
                        CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) {}
   //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(void);
//--- Return the description of order type (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE)
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMarketBookBuy::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMarketBookBuy::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookBuy::Header(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY)+" \""+this.Symbol()+
          "\": "+::DoubleToString(this.Price(),this.Digits())+" ["+::DoubleToString(this.VolumeReal(),2)+"]";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of order type                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookBuy::TypeDescription(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    创建新的 DOM 订单对象时，在父类构造函数中设置“买方”

    在虚拟方法中返回支持整数型实数型属性的标志，返回 true — 对象支持每个属性。

    在虚拟方法里返回 DOM 订单对象的简称，返回的字符串格式如下

    Type "Symbol": Price [VolumeReal]

    例如:

    "EURUSD" buy order: 1.20123 [10.00]

    在虚拟方法里返回 DOM 订单对象类型的描述，返回 “Buy order” 字符串。

    除了订单状态，继承自 DOM 抽象订单基类的其余三个类与已研究过的相同。 每个类的构造函数特征是与所描述订单对象的状态对应，其虚拟方法返回与每个对象所描述的 DOM 订单类型相对应的字符串。 所有这些类都与上述类位于同一文件夹当中。 我会在此展示它们的清单，让您分析和比较它们的虚拟方法。

    MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "MarketBookOrd.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Buy order by Market in DOM                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMarketBookBuyMarket : public CMarketBookOrd
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CMarketBookBuyMarket(const string symbol,const MqlBookInfo &book_info) :
                        CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) {}
   //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(void);
//--- Return the description of order type (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE)
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMarketBookBuyMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMarketBookBuyMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookBuyMarket::Header(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET)+" \""+this.Symbol()+
          "\": "+::DoubleToString(this.Price(),this.Digits())+" ["+::DoubleToString(this.VolumeReal(),2)+"]";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of order type                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookBuyMarket::TypeDescription(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_BUY_MARKET);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    MarketBookSell.mqh:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               MarketBookSell.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "MarketBookOrd.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sell order in DOM                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMarketBookSell : public CMarketBookOrd
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CMarketBookSell(const string symbol,const MqlBookInfo &book_info) :
                        CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) {}
   //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(void);
//--- Return the description of order type (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE)
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMarketBookSell::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMarketBookSell::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookSell::Header(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL)+" \""+this.Symbol()+
          "\": "+::DoubleToString(this.Price(),this.Digits())+" ["+::DoubleToString(this.VolumeReal(),2)+"]";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of order type                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookSell::TypeDescription(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    MarketBookSellMarket.mqh:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         MarketBookSellMarket.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "MarketBookOrd.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sell order by Market in DOM                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMarketBookSellMarket : public CMarketBookOrd
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CMarketBookSellMarket(const string symbol,const MqlBookInfo &book_info) :
                        CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) {}
   //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(void);
//--- Return the description of order type (ENUM_BOOK_TYPE)
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMarketBookSellMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMarketBookSellMarket::SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookSellMarket::Header(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET)+" \""+this.Symbol()+
          "\": "+::DoubleToString(this.Price(),this.Digits())+" ["+::DoubleToString(this.VolumeReal(),2)+"]";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of order type                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMarketBookSellMarket::TypeDescription(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_ORD_TYPE_SELL_MARKET);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    这些就是我在本文中想要做的所有事情。


    测试

    为了执行测试，我们借用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part63\TestDoEasyPart63.mq5

    启动 EA 之后，按照设置中指定的操作品种，我们订阅 DOM。 所有 DOM 事件都在 OnBookEvent() 处理程序中注册。 相应地，在此处理程序中，我们确保事件已在当前品种上发生。 我们还得到 DOM 快照，并将所有现有订单保存到按价格值排序的列表当中。 接下来，在图表注释中显示列表中的第一笔和最后一笔订单。 因此，我们将显示两端的 DOM 订单 — 买单，卖单各一。 在日志中，首次激活 OnBookEvent() 时显示所有得到的 DOM 订单的列表。

    为了令 EA 能够查看新创建的类，将它们包括在 EA 文件里（当前，无法从 CEngine 函数库主对象访问它们）：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart63.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuy.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSell.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSellMarket.mqh>
//--- enums

    现在，我们需要在 EA 中创建 OnBookEvent() 处理程序，并在其中实现 DOM 事件的处理：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnBookEvent function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnBookEvent(const string& symbol)
  {
   static bool first=true;
   //--- Get a symbol object
   CSymbol *sym=engine.GetSymbolCurrent();
   //--- If failed to get a symbol object or it is not subscribed to DOM, exit
   if(sym==NULL || !sym.BookdepthSubscription()) return;
   //--- create the list for storing DOM order objects
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return;
   //--- Work by the current symbol
   if(symbol==sym.Name())
     {
      //--- Declare the DOM structure array
      MqlBookInfo book_array[];
      //--- Get DOM entries to the structure array
      if(!MarketBookGet(sym.Name(),book_array))
         return;
      //--- clear the list
      list.Clear();
      //--- In the loop by the structure array
      int total=ArraySize(book_array);
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         //--- Create order objects of the current DOM snapshot depending on the order type
         CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord=NULL;
         switch(book_array[i].type)
           {
            case BOOK_TYPE_BUY         : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookBuy(sym.Name(),book_array[i]);         break;
            case BOOK_TYPE_SELL        : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookSell(sym.Name(),book_array[i]);        break;
            case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET  : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookBuyMarket(sym.Name(),book_array[i]);   break;
            case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookSellMarket(sym.Name(),book_array[i]);  break;
            default: break;
           }
         if(mbook_ord==NULL)
            continue;
         //--- Set the sorted list flag for the list (by the price value) and add the current order object to it
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE);
         if(!list.InsertSort(mbook_ord))
            delete mbook_ord;
        }
      //--- Get the very first and last DOM order objects from the list
      CMarketBookOrd *ord_0=list.At(0);
      CMarketBookOrd *ord_N=list.At(list.Total()-1);
      if(ord_0==NULL || ord_N==NULL) return;
      //--- Display the size of the current DOM snapshot in the chart comment, 
      //--- the maximum number of displayed orders in DOM for a symbol and
      //--- the highest and lowest orders of the current DOM snapshot
      Comment
        (
         DFUN,sym.Name(),": ",TimeMSCtoString(sym.Time()),", array total=",total,", book size=",sym.TicksBookdepth(),", list.Total: ",list.Total(),"\n",
         "Max: ",ord_N.Header(),"\nMin: ",ord_0.Header()
        );
      //--- Display the first DOM snapshot in the journal
      if(first)
        {
         for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--)
           {
            CMarketBookOrd *ord=list.At(i);
            ord.PrintShort();
           }
         first=false;
        }
     }
   //--- Delete the created list
   delete list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    代码注释包含所有详细信息。 如果您有任何疑问，请随时在评论中提问。

    编译 EA，在设置中初步定义的品种图表上启动它，它会使用两个指定品种和当前时间帧。


    启动 EA，且第一个 DOM 变化事件到达后，当前 DOM 快照列表的参数将与两笔订单一起显示在图表注释中，最高的出价（Buy）和最低的要价（Ask）：


    日志显示当前 DOM 快照的所有订单的列表

    Subscribed to Depth of Market  AUDUSD
Subscribed to Depth of Market  EURUSD
Library initialization time: 00:00:11.391
"EURUSD" sell order: 1.20250 [250.00]
"EURUSD" sell order: 1.20245 [100.00]
"EURUSD" sell order: 1.20244 [50.00]
"EURUSD" sell order: 1.20242 [36.00]
"EURUSD" buy order: 1.20240 [16.00]
"EURUSD" buy order: 1.20239 [20.00]
"EURUSD" buy order: 1.20238 [50.00]
"EURUSD" buy order: 1.20236 [100.00]
"EURUSD" buy order: 1.20232 [250.00]


    下一步是什么？

    在下一篇文章中，我们将继续创建操控 DOM 的功能。

    以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。
    操控 DOM 的类正在开发当中，因此，在现阶段强烈建议不要在自定义程序中使用它们。
    请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

    返回内容目录

    *该系列的前几篇文章:

    DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第五十九部分）：存储一个即时报价数据的对象
    DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十部分）：品种即时报价数据的序列列表
    DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十一部分）：品种即时报价序列集合
    DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十二部分）：实时更新即时报价序列，为操控市场深度做准备

    本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
    原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9010

