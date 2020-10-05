手動のチャート作成および取引ツールキット(第I部)準備: 構造の説明とヘルパークラス

はじめに

私は手動トレーダーで、複雑な数式や指標を使用せずに、手動で、つまり目で見てチャートを分析することを好みます。これにより、取引の柔軟性が高まります。形式化が難しいものに気づき、動きが加速または減速している場合には時間枠を簡単に切り替え、取引に入るずっと前に予想される価格行動を知ることができるのです。

基本的に、私はトレンドラインのさまざまな組み合わせ(ピッチフォーク、ファン、レベルなど)を使用するので、文字通り1回のキーストロークでトレンドラインをすばやく描画できる便利なツールを作成しました。ここでは、このツールをコミュニティと共有したいと思います。

ビデオプレゼンテーション：仕組み





一般的な概念タスクの設定

さて、キーボードショートカットを使用して最も頻繁な操作を実行するのに役立つツールを作成しています。

どんなタスクを実装できるでしょうか。以下は例です。

「 H 」キー(「 H orizontal」)を押して単純な水平線を描画し、「 i 」(単に垂直線のように見えるため)を押して垂直線を描画する



」キー(「 orizontal」)を押して単純な水平線を描画し、「 」(単に垂直線のように見えるため)を押して垂直線を描画する チャートの任意のポイントから開始して、特定の長さ(無限ではない)の水平線を描画する

開始点から特定の(任意の)距離で垂直レベルを描画する



キーを使用して、時間枠を切り替え、チャート上のレイヤーを再配置する

最も近い極値で、プリセットレベルでフィボナッチファンを描画する

最も近い極値にトレンドラインを描く(長さは極値間の距離の倍数である必要があり、場合によっては半直線)

さまざまなタイプのアンドリューピッチフォークを描画する(標準、Schiff、逆Schiffピッチフォーク(高速トレンド用))(ビデオを参照)

ピッチフォーク、ライン、ファンの極値の場合、極値の順序をカスタマイズする機能が必要(バーの数、左側と右側を別々に)

設定ウィンドウを開かずに必要なラインと極値のパラメータをカスタマイズできるグラフィカルインターフェイス

一連の注文管理機能: 預金の割合に基づいて注文を開き、成行注文またはストップレベルのトリガーがない指値注文を開くときに自動的にストップレベルを設定し、レベルによる部分的なポジション決済、トレーリングストップなどを有効にする



もちろん、ほとんどのタスクはスクリプトを使用して自動化できます。私もいくつか持っているので、以下の添付ファイルのところでご覧ください。しかし、私は別のアプローチを好みます。

エキスパートアドバイザーや指標では、任意のイベント( キーストローク、マウスの動き、グラフィカルオブジェクトの作成または削除など)への反応の説明を含むOnChartEventメソッドを作成できます。

そのため、インクルードファイルとしてプログラムを作成することにしました。すべての関数と変数は、アクセスしやすいように複数のクラスに分散されています。この時点では、関数を便利にグループ化するためのクラスのみが必要です。そのため、この最初の実装では、継承やファクトリなどの複雑なものは使用しません。ただのコレクションです。



さらに、MQL4とMQL5の両方で実行できるクロスプラットフォームクラスを作成したいと思います。





プログラムの構成

ライブラリには、5つの関連ファイルが含まれています。すべてのファイルは、インクルードディレクトリの「Shortcuts」フォルダにあります。図にあるように、それらはGlobalVariables.mqh、Graphics.mqh、Mouse.mqh、Shortcuts.mqh、Utilites.mqhです。

メインのライブラリファイル(Shortcuts.mqh)





プログラムのメインファイルはShortcuts.mqhです。キーストロークに対する反応のロジックは、このファイルに書き込まれます。これは、エキスパートアドバイザーに接続する必要があるファイルです。すべての補助ファイルもインクルードされます。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" #include "GlobalVariables.mqh" #include "Mouse.mqh" #include "Utilites.mqh" #include "Graphics.mqh" class CShortcuts { private : CGraphics m_graphics; public : CShortcuts(); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); }; CShortcuts:: CShortcuts ( void ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); } void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { } } CShortcuts shortcuts;

ファイルにはCShortcutsクラスが記述されます。

すべての補助クラスはファイルの冒頭で接続されます。



クラスにあるのは2つのメソッドだけです。1番目はOnChartEventイベントハンドラで、すべてのキーストロークとマウスの動きのイベントが処理されます。2番目はデフォルトのコンストラクタで、ここではマウスの動きが処理されます。

クラス記述の後、shortcuts変数が作成されます。この変数は、ライブラリが接続されたときに、メインのエキスパートアドバイザーのOnChartEventメソッドで使用する必要があります。



接続には2行が必要です。

#include <Shortcuts\Shortcuts.mqh> void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { shortcuts. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

最初の行はクラスファイルを接続します。2行目は、イベント処理制御をクラスに転送します。

エキスパートアドバイザーが動作する準備が整い、コンパイルすると、線を描画できるようになります。





マウスの動きを処理するクラス



クラスは、現在のカーソル位置のすべての基本パラメータ(ピクセル単位および価格/時間単位での座標X、Y、ポインタが配置されているバー番号など)をすべて「Mouse.mqh」ファイルに格納します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CMouse { private : static int m_x; static int m_y; static int m_barNumber; static bool m_below; static bool m_above; static datetime m_currentTime; static double m_currentPrice; public : static void SetCurrentParameters( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ); static int X( void ) { return m_x;} static int Y( void ) { return m_y;} static double Price( void ) { return m_currentPrice;} static datetime Time( void ) { return m_currentTime;} static int Bar( void ) { return m_barNumber;} static bool Below( void ) { return m_below;} static bool Above( void ) { return m_above;} }; int CMouse::m_x= 0 ; int CMouse::m_y= 0 ; int CMouse::m_barNumber= 0 ; bool CMouse::m_below= false ; bool CMouse::m_above= false ; datetime CMouse::m_currentTime= 0 ; double CMouse::m_currentPrice= 0 ; static void CMouse::SetCurrentParameters( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , ( int )lparam, ( int )dparam, window, m_currentTime, m_currentPrice ); m_x=( int )lparam; m_y=( int )dparam; m_barNumber= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , m_currentTime ); m_below=m_currentPrice< iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,m_barNumber); m_above=m_currentPrice> iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,m_barNumber); }

このクラスでは、メソッドが静的として宣言されているため、プログラム内のどこからでも使用できます。クラスインスタンスを作成する必要はありません。

エキスパートアドバイザー設定ブロックの説明 - GlobalVariables.mqh ファイル







使用できるすべての設定は、GlobalVariables.mqhファイルに保存されます。

次の記事では、描画用のオブジェクトをさらに追加するため、さらに多くの設定について説明します。

以下は、現在のバージョンで使用されている設定のコードです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" input string Keys= "=== Key settings ===" ; input string Up_Key= "U" ; input string Down_Key= "D" ; input string Trend_Line_Key= "T" ; input string Switch_Trend_Ray_Key= "R" ; input string Z_Index_Key= "Z" ; input string Dimensions= "=== Size settings ===" ; input int Trend_Line_Width= 2 ; input string Styles= "=== Display styles ===" ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Trend_Line_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input string Others= "=== Other parameters ===" ; input bool Is_Trend_Ray= false ; input bool Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = true ; input bool Is_Select_On_Create= true ; input bool Is_Different_Colors= true ; input int Fractal_Size_Left= 1 ; input int Fractal_Size_Right= 1 ; string Trend_Line_Prefix= "Trend_" ; color mn1_color= clrCrimson ; color w1_color= clrDarkOrange ; color d1_color= clrGoldenrod ; color h4_color= clrLimeGreen ; color h1_color= clrLime ; color m30_color= clrDeepSkyBlue ; color m15_color= clrBlue ; color m5_color= clrViolet ; color m1_color= clrDarkViolet ; color common_color= clrGray ; #define DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX "=== " , __FUNCTION__ , " === " #define PERIOD_LOWER_M5 OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M15 PERIOD_LOWER_M5| OBJ_PERIOD_M15 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M30 PERIOD_LOWER_M15| OBJ_PERIOD_M30 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H1 PERIOD_LOWER_M30| OBJ_PERIOD_H1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H4 PERIOD_LOWER_H1| OBJ_PERIOD_H4 #define PERIOD_LOWER_D1 PERIOD_LOWER_H4| OBJ_PERIOD_D1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_W1 PERIOD_LOWER_D1| OBJ_PERIOD_W1

補助関数





このプログラムには、極値の検索、時間枠の切り替えなどに役立ち、チャート作成とは直接関係のない多くの関数があります。これらの関数はすべて、「Utilites.mqh」ファイルに実装されています。

Utilites.mqhファイルヘッダ



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CUtilites { public : static void ChangeTimeframes( bool isUp); static int GetCurrentOperationChar( string keyString); static void ChangeChartZIndex( void ); static int GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( int starting_number= 0 , bool is_search_right= false , bool is_up= false , int left_side_bars= 1 , int right_side_bars= 1 , string symbol= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); static color GetTimeFrameColor( long allDownPeriodsValue); static long GetAllLowerTimeframes( int NeededTimeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); static void SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( bool _is_up, int &p1, int &p2); static void StringToDoubleArray( string _haystack, double &_result[], const string _delimiter= "," ); static string GetCurrentObjectName( const string _prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT _type= OBJ_TREND , int _number = - 1 ); static int GetNextObjectNumber( const string _prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, bool true ); static int GetBarsPixelDistance( void ); static string GetTimeframeSymbolName( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); };

この関数は、チャートの期間を順番に変更します。





このファイルの最初の関数は単純です。たとえば、現在のチャートの期間を順番に変更する関数は、次のようになります。

static void CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( bool _isUp) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes[] = { PERIOD_CURRENT , PERIOD_M1 , PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_D1 , PERIOD_W1 , PERIOD_MN1 }; int period = Period (); int shift = ArrayBsearch (timeframes,period); if (_isUp && shift < ArraySize (timeframes)- 1 ) { ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , NULL ,timeframes[++shift]); } else if (!_isUp && shift > 1 ) { ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , NULL ,timeframes[--shift]); } }

まず、関数では、デフォルトツールバーに指定されたすべての時間枠の配列が記述されています。MetaTrader5で利用可能なすべての時間枠を切り替えたい場合は、適切な定数を配列に書き込む必要があります。ただし、この場合、互換性が失われ、ライブラリがMQL4で動作しなくなる可能性があります。



次に、標準関数を使用して、現在の期間を取得し、リストでそれを検索します。

次に、標準の ChartSetSymbolPeriod 関数を使用して、チャートの時間枠が切り替えられます。この関数には、現在のチャートの次の期間が渡されます。

コードで使用されている他の関数は、説明なしで明確にする必要があります。これは単なるコードです。

いくつかの簡単な関数

static int CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar( string keyString) { string keyValue = keyString; StringToUpper (keyValue); return ( StringGetCharacter (keyValue, 0 )); } static void CUtilites::ChangeChartZIndex( void ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND , !( bool ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND ) ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } static string CUtilites::GetTimeframeSymbolName( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES current_timeframe; string result = "" ; if (_timeframe == PERIOD_CURRENT ) { current_timeframe = Period (); } else { current_timeframe = _timeframe; } switch (current_timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : return "M1" ; case PERIOD_M2 : return "M2" ; case PERIOD_M3 : return "M3" ; case PERIOD_M4 : return "M4" ; case PERIOD_M5 : return "M5" ; case PERIOD_M6 : return "M6" ; case PERIOD_M10 : return "M10" ; case PERIOD_M12 : return "M12" ; case PERIOD_M15 : return "M15" ; case PERIOD_M20 : return "M20" ; case PERIOD_M30 : return "M30" ; case PERIOD_H1 : return "H1" ; case PERIOD_H2 : return "M1" ; case PERIOD_H3 : return "H3" ; case PERIOD_H4 : return "H4" ; case PERIOD_H6 : return "H6" ; case PERIOD_H8 : return "H8" ; case PERIOD_D1 : return "D1" ; case PERIOD_W1 : return "W1" ; case PERIOD_MN1 : return "MN1" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } } static color CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor( long _all_down_periods_value) { if (Is_Different_Colors) { switch (( int )_all_down_periods_value) { case OBJ_PERIOD_M1 : return (m1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M5: return (m5_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M15: return (m15_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M30: return (m30_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_H1: return (h1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_H4: return (h4_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_D1: return (d1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_W1: return (w1_color); case OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : return (mn1_color); default : return (common_color); } } else { return (common_color); } }

極値検索関数とその応用





次の関数は、極値を見つけるのに役立ちます。パラメータに応じて、極値点はマウスポインタの右または左のいずれかになります。また、極値の左右で望まれるバーの数を指定できます。

static int CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( int starting_number= 0 , const bool is_search_right= false , const bool is_up= false , const int left_side_bars= 1 , const int right_side_bars= 1 , const string symbol= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { int i, nextExtremum, sign = is_search_right ? - 1 : 1 ; if ((starting_number-right_side_bars< 0 && is_search_right) || (starting_number+left_side_bars> iBars (symbol,timeframe) && !is_search_right) ) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Can't find extremum: " , "wrong direction" ); Print ( "left_side_bars = " ,left_side_bars, "; " , "right_side_bars = " ,right_side_bars); } return (- 2 ); } else { while ((starting_number-right_side_bars< 0 && !is_search_right) || (starting_number+left_side_bars> iBars (symbol,timeframe) && is_search_right) ) { starting_number +=sign; } } i=starting_number; while (i-right_side_bars>= 0 && i+left_side_bars< iBars (symbol,timeframe) ) { if (is_up) { nextExtremum = iHighest ( Symbol (), Period (), MODE_HIGH , left_side_bars+right_side_bars+ 1 , i-right_side_bars ); } else { nextExtremum = iLowest ( Symbol (), Period (), MODE_LOW , left_side_bars+right_side_bars+ 1 , i-right_side_bars ); } if (nextExtremum == i) { return nextExtremum; } else if (is_search_right) { if (nextExtremum<i) { i=nextExtremum; } else { i--; } } else { if (nextExtremum>i) { i=nextExtremum; } else { i++; } } } if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Can't find extremum: " , "an incorrect starting point or wrong border conditions." ); Print ( "left_side_bars = " ,left_side_bars, "; " , "right_side_bars = " ,right_side_bars); } return (- 1 ); }

トレンドラインを描画するには、マウスの右側にある2つの最も近い極値を見つける関数が必要です。この関数は前の関数を使用できます。

static void CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( bool _is_up, int &_p1, int &_p2 ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); _p1=CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( dropped_bar_number, true , _is_up, Fractal_Size_Left, Fractal_Size_Right ); _p2=CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( _p1- 1 , true , _is_up, Fractal_Size_Left, Fractal_Size_Right ); if (_p2< 0 ) { _p2= 0 ; } }

オブジェクト名の生成





同じオブジェクトのシリーズを描画できるようにするには、オブジェクトに一意の名前を付ける必要があります。最も効率的な方法は、このオブジェクトタイプに対応するプレフィックスを使用し、それに一意の番号を追加することです。さまざまなオブジェクトタイプのプレフィックスは、GlobalVariables.mqhにリストされています。

数値は適切な関数によって生成されます。

int CUtilites::GetNextObjectNumber( const string prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT object_type, bool true ) { int count = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ,object_type), i, current_element_number, total_elements = 0 ; string current_element_name = "" , comment_text = "" ; if (only_prefixed) { for (i= 0 ; i<count; i++) { current_element_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ,object_type); if ( StringSubstr (current_element_name, 0 , StringLen (prefix))==prefix) { current_element_number= ( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (current_element_name, StringLen (prefix), - 1 ) ); if (current_element_number!=total_elements) { break ; } total_elements++; } } } else { total_elements = ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,- 1 ,object_type); do { current_element_name = GetCurrentObjectName( prefix, object_type, total_elements ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,current_element_name)>= 0 ) { total_elements++; } } while ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,current_element_name)>= 0 ); } return (total_elements); }

コードには2つの検索アルゴリズムが実装されています。1番目のアルゴリズム(このライブラリのメインアルゴリズム)は、タイプに対応し、指定されたプレフィックスを持つすべてのオブジェクトを確認します。アルゴリズムは見つけた空き番号をユーザに返すので、番号付けの「隙間」を埋めることができます。

ただし、このアルゴリズムは、同じ番号でサフィックスが異なる複数のオブジェクトが存在する可能性がある場合には適していません。以前のバージョンでは、スクリプトを使用してオブジェクトを描画するときに、ピッチフォークセットにそのような名前を使用していました。



したがって、ライブラリには2番目の検索メソッドがあります。このアルゴリズムは、このタイプのオブジェクトの総数を取得し、同じプレフィックスで始まって同じインデックスを持つ名前があるかどうかを確認します。確認できた場合、空き値が見つかるまで数値が1ずつ増加します。

また、番号がある場合(または関数を使用して簡単に取得できる場合)、名前を簡単に作成できます。

string CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( string _prefix, ENUM_OBJECT _type= OBJ_TREND , int _number = - 1 ) { int Current_Line_Number; string Current_Line_Name= IntegerToString ( PeriodSeconds ()/ 60 )+ "_" +_prefix; if (_number< 0 ) { Current_Line_Number = GetNextObjectNumber(Current_Line_Name,_type); } else { Current_Line_Number = _number; } Current_Line_Name += IntegerToString (Current_Line_Number, 4 , StringGetCharacter ( "0" , 0 )); return (Current_Line_Name); }

隣接するバー間の距離(ピクセル単位)





将来のある地点までの距離を計算する必要がある場合があります。最も信頼できる方法の1つは、2つの隣接するバー間のピクセル単位の距離を計算し、それに必要な係数(インデントに必要なバーの数)を掛けることです。

隣接するバー間の距離は、次の関数を使用して計算できます。

int CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance( void ) { double price; datetime time1,time2; int x1,x2,y1,y2; int deltha; price = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()); time1 = CMouse::Time(); if (CMouse::Bar()< Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )){ time2 = time1+ PeriodSeconds (); } else { time2 = time1; time1 = time1- PeriodSeconds (); } ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 ,time1,price,x1,y1); ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 ,time2,price,x2,y2); deltha = MathAbs (x2-x1); return (deltha); }

文字列をdoubleの配列に変換する関数





EAパラメータを使用してフィボナッチレベルを設定する最も便利な方法は、カンマ区切りの値で構成される文字列を使用することです。ただし、MQLでは、レベルの設定に2倍の数値を使用する必要があります。

次の関数は、文字列から数値を抽出するのに役立ちます。



static void CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray( string _haystack, double &_result[], const string _delimiter= "," ) { string haystack_pieces[]; int pieces_count, i; string current_number= "" ; pieces_count= StringSplit (_haystack, StringGetCharacter (_delimiter, 0 ),haystack_pieces); if (pieces_count> 0 ) { ArrayResize (_result,pieces_count); for (i= 0 ; i<pieces_count; i++) { StringTrimLeft (haystack_pieces[i]); StringTrimRight (haystack_pieces[i]); _result[i]= StringToDouble (haystack_pieces[i]); } } else { ArrayResize (_result, 1 ); _result[ 0 ]= 0 ; } }

描画クラス: ユーティリティ関数の使用例



記事が長くなってしまったので、ほとんどの描画機能については次の記事で説明します。ただし、作成された関数のいくつかをテストするために、(最も近い2つの極値に基づいて)単純な直線を描画するコードをここに追加します。



Graphics.mqhファイルヘッダ



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CGraphics { private : bool m_Is_Trend_Ray; bool m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create; private : void CurrentObjectDecorate( const string _name, const color _color= clrNONE , const int _width = 1 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE _style = STYLE_SOLID ); public : CGraphics(); bool TrendCreate( const long chart_ID= 0 , const string name= "TrendLine" , const int sub_window= 0 , datetime time1= 0 , double price1= 0 , datetime time2= 0 , double price2= 0 , const color clr= clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const int width= 1 , const bool back= false , const bool selection= true , const bool ray_right= false , const bool hidden= true , const long z_order= 0 ); void DrawTrendLine( void ); bool IsRay() { return m_Is_Trend_Ray;} void IsRay( bool _is_ray) {m_Is_Trend_Ray = _is_ray;} bool IsChangeTimeframe( void ) { return m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create;} void IsChangeTimeframe( bool _is_tf_change) {m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = _is_tf_change;} };

新しく作成されたオブジェクトの一般的なパラメータを設定する関数

void CGraphics::CurrentObjectDecorate( const string _name, const color _color= clrNONE , const int _width = 1 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE _style = STYLE_SOLID ) { long timeframes; color currentColor; if (Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create) { timeframes = CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes(); } else { timeframes = OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; } if (_color != clrNONE ) { currentColor = _color; } else { currentColor = CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(timeframes); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,currentColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,timeframes); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,Is_Select_On_Create); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,_style); }

直線をプロットする関数



bool CGraphics::TrendCreate( const long chart_ID= 0 , const string name= "TrendLine" , const int sub_window= 0 , datetime time1= 0 , double price1= 0 , datetime time2= 0 , double price2= 0 , const color clr= clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const int width= 1 , const bool back= false , const bool selection= true , const bool ray_right= false , const bool hidden= true , const long z_order= 0 ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_TREND ,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2)) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Can't create trend line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); } return ( false ); } CurrentObjectDecorate(name,clr,width,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,ray_right); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); }

この共通の関数を基礎として使用し、2つの隣接する極値によって直線を描く別の関数を作成しましょう。



void CGraphics::DrawTrendLine( void ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); int p1= 0 ,p2= 0 ; string trend_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(Trend_Line_Prefix, OBJ_TREND ); double price1= 0 , price2= 0 , tmp_price; datetime time1= 0 , time2= 0 , tmp_time; int x1,x2,y1,y2; int window= 0 ; if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } TrendCreate( 0 ,trend_name, 0 , time1,price1,time2,price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 ,Trend_Line_Width, false , true ,m_Is_Trend_Ray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

ポイント1と2のバー番号を取得するCUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers関数呼び出しに注目してください。コードは以前に説明しました。残りは明確なので、ここでは長々と説明しないことにします。

最後の関数は、2点に基づいて単純な線を描画します。Is_Trend_Rayグローバルパラメータ(GlobalVariables.mqhファイルで説明)に応じて、線は右に伸びる半直線か、2つの極値間の短い線分になります。

キーボードを使用して線を延長する可能性を追加しましょう。





制御ブロックの作成: OnChartEventメソッドの設定



基本的な機能の準備ができたので、キーボードショートカットをカスタマイズできます。

Shortcuts.mqhで、CShortcuts::OnChartEventメソッドを書きます。

void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE : CMouse::SetCurrentParameters(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Up_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( true ); }; if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Down_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( false ); }; if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Z_Index_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeChartZIndex(); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Trend_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawTrendLine(); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Switch_Trend_Ray_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.IsRay(!m_graphics.IsRay()); } break ; } }

現在のライブラリ実装で使用されているキー



アクション

キー 説明

メインのTFの時間枠を長くする(TFパネルから) U U p 時間枠を短くする D D own チャートのZレベルを変える(チャートが他のすべてのオブジェクトの上になるかどうか) Z Z order マウスに最も近い2つの一方向の極値点に基づいて傾斜した傾向線を描画する T T rend line

新しいラインを線分モードに切り替える

R R ay

終わりに

添付ファイルには、ライブラリの現在のバージョンが含まれています。また、添付ファイルには3つのスクリプトが含まれています。

1つ目は Del-All-Graphics です。これは、現在のウィンドウからすべてのグラフィックオブジェクトを削除します。私の端末では、このスクリプトに Ctrl+A (All)キーボードショートカット を設定しました。

です。これは、現在のウィンドウからすべてのグラフィックオブジェクトを削除します。私の端末では、このスクリプトに を設定しました。 2番目のスクリプトは Del-All-Prefixed です。これは、プレフィックスが付いたすべてのオブジェクト(たとえば、H1で始まるすべてのトレンドラインまたはオブジェクト)を削除できます。 Alt+R (Remove)で呼び出します。

です。これは、プレフィックスが付いたすべてのオブジェクト(たとえば、H1で始まるすべてのトレンドラインまたはオブジェクト)を削除できます。 (Remove)で呼び出します。 最後に、3番目のスクリプト(DeselectAllObjects)を使用すると、現在のウィンドウ内のすべてのオブジェクトの選択を解除できます。私のキーボードショートカットは Ctrl+D です(Photoshop同様にDeselect)。

ライブラリを指標ではなくエキスパートアドバイザーに接続することをお勧めします。指標に接続してこの指標を他のエキスパートアドバイザーと一緒に使用しようとすると、深刻な速度低下が発生する可能性があるためです。少なくとも私の場合は速度低下でしたが、もちろん、他のエラーだった可能性もあります。

今後の実装

ライブラリの2番目のバージョンでは、ビデオに示されている便利なオブジェクトの実装について説明します。一部のオブジェクトはプリミティブ(垂直線や水平線など)で、特定の長さの線などの他のオブジェクトは、より多くの労力を必要としました。「出力エラー」などの理由で、正常に動作しないものもあります。私の決定について説明しますが、もちろん、フィードバックは大歓迎です。

3番目のバージョンには、パラメータを構成するためのグラフィカルインターフェイスが含まれます。

4番目のバージョンでは、あるとしたら、手動取引を容易にする本格的なアシスタントEAを提示します。コミュニティからのアドバイスが必要です。既存のソリューションと比較して、新しいアイデアを適用するかどうかはわかりません。もちろん、インターフェイスは私が描きますが、これはすべて手動取引に適用されます。この開発は何に役に立つと思いますか？

