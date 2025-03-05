Valute / FTEK
FTEK: Fuel Tech Inc
3.18 USD 0.14 (4.22%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTEK ha avuto una variazione del -4.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.15 e ad un massimo di 3.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Fuel Tech Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FTEK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.15 3.33
Intervallo Annuale
0.88 3.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.32
- Apertura
- 3.29
- Bid
- 3.18
- Ask
- 3.48
- Minimo
- 3.15
- Massimo
- 3.33
- Volume
- 370
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 205.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 200.00%
21 settembre, domenica