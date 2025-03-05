QuotazioniSezioni
FTEK: Fuel Tech Inc

3.18 USD 0.14 (4.22%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTEK ha avuto una variazione del -4.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.15 e ad un massimo di 3.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Fuel Tech Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.15 3.33
Intervallo Annuale
0.88 3.65
Chiusura Precedente
3.32
Apertura
3.29
Bid
3.18
Ask
3.48
Minimo
3.15
Massimo
3.33
Volume
370
Variazione giornaliera
-4.22%
Variazione Mensile
7.80%
Variazione Semestrale
205.77%
Variazione Annuale
200.00%
