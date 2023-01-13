Equal Highs and Lows mt4

5


Equal Highs and Lows Indicator


Find and Mark Equal Highs and Lows on chart of Selected Multi Time frames.

Options:

  • set min and max bars between Equal High's / Low's bars
  • set max points difference between High's / Low's  ( Sensitivity  )
  • Select time frames by buttons on chart
  • Select / Filter only High's or Low's by a button
  • Extend Equal High's / Low's line forward for chart reference


Manual 


MT4 version

MT5 version


Other Indicators



Recensioni 4
AlfredW
60
AlfredW 2024.07.02 11:41 
 

It works nicely. It would be possible to add an option that alerts when a new equal high/low is formed? Thanks!

lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.06.21 10:57 
 

Essential

Levent Safak
1233
Levent Safak 2024.03.29 10:51 
 

Very helpful indicator but would be better to buy Auto Orderblocks which includes this one too.

Prodotti consigliati
Ichimoku Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Ichimoku Trade X is an EA based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo parameters such as Tenkansen1, Kijunsen1, SenkouSpanB1, BuyShift1, Tenkansen2, Kijunsen2, SenkouSpanB2, BuyShift2, Tenkansen3, Kijunsen3, SenkouSpanB3, SellShift1, Tenkansen4, Kijunsen4, SenkouSpanB4 and SellShift2 can be adjusted. Ichimoku Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Ichimoku Trade X. Good lu
Renko HMA
Bogdan Mihail Moise
Experts
Renko HMA  Channel is a professional EA the uses Renko charts in combination with the Hull Moving Average. Time Frame :   This expert advisor works on all timeframes; Account balance:   it doesn't matter, but I recommend at least 1000 EUR or 1500 USD; Currency pair :       Doesn't matter ; Warning! Do not use the default settings, always use optimization option in strategy tester to find the best settings for your broker, preferred chart and timeframe! - Multiple user options, for finetuning
Three Overlapping Bollinger Indicator
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
Indicatori
SPECIAL PRICE  Great offers on all products. Great opportunities. Three overlapping Bollinger. This indicator is ready for use with three overlapping bollinger bands. Ideal for traders who love bollinger bands who in this way can see directly from a graph how the bollinger bands move in a higher Timeframe without having to change the graph and timeframe. This indicator identifies the real squeezes that start on three different timeframes. The signal thus becomes more valid and certain.
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Indicatori
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (15)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato progettato per operare con le candele Heiken Ashi Classiche o Smoothed. Apre operazioni in base ai cambi di colore delle candele Heiken Ashi e consente agli utenti di personalizzare l'esecuzione degli ordini in base alla propria strategia di trading. L'EA offre una grande flessibilità, permettendo di scegliere quale candela Heiken Ashi (dalla 2 alla 10) debba attivare il primo trade. Inoltre, include una funzione di limitazione della dista
Wolfgang System Pro
Karolis Vaicekauskas
Experts
Strategy The main logic behind this strategy is quite simple. Basically it trades once per day. Max 1 trade per day. Which means it does not open plenty of trades during the day, this strategy does not use some very risky martingale elements. EA tries to open a trade by the trend's direction, then it holds that trade all day and tries to get maximum profit. At the end of the day it closes a trade. If it's a win when it repeats the main method, if it's a loss when it opens a trade with multiplie
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
EMA CrossPro EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
EMA CrossPro EA – Your Customizable Trend Trading Solution EMA CrossPro EA is designed for traders who want full control over their strategy optimization. This Expert Advisor is not pre-optimized, giving you the flexibility to fine-tune its parameters to fit your trading style and market conditions. How It Works EMA CrossPro EA follows a classic moving average crossover strategy, commonly used for trend trading. It operates by identifying trend shifts based on the relationship between two Expon
MACD Trend Plus
Xianba Xia
Experts
MACD Trend strategy is MACD and strategy of trading skills combine a stable profit based strategy, which is based on the MACD MACD (or admission at the same time, Sicha) according to the market trend to control the position, the risk control in the lowest level, the strategy is applicable to the strong liquidity of currency, precious metals and other major currencies recommended to the following is the basic framework, strategy (with only part of the transaction logic), specific to the program d
Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
4 (10)
Experts
This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
EA Diamond Version 3
Tran Thanh Khoi
Experts
Diamond EA ver 3.0 Hi All Trader on MQL Market This EA using  only TimeFrame M30 ,the Indicator Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and compact some anorther indicator , example : MA and SAR to confirm point of the Order. In the setup and starting the EA, The settings should be left as default as the image describes Recommed Initial Deposit :  50 USD with starting 0.01 lots.   500 USD with starting 0.1 lots and " Enable Autolots "  can make up to  more than 4000 USD profit in 3 years. Pairs   :  EUR/USD , USD/JP
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Renko Chart Profile
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicatori
Filtra i piccoli movimenti di prezzo e concentrati sulla tendenza maggiore . L'indicatore Renko ti aiuterà a filtrare i piccoli movimenti di prezzo per concentrarti sulla tendenza generale. Il prezzo deve muoversi di una quantità specificata per creare un blocco Renko. Questo rende facile individuare la direzione attuale della tendenza in cui si muove il prezzo. Utilità multifunzionale : include 66+ funzionalità  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |    Versione MT5 Nelle impostazioni dell'indicato
Expert MACD 4K
Wisam Oudah Radhi Al Musawi
Experts
It is a flexible and powerful MetaTrader expert advisor that trades with the MACD indicator and implements many useful features. The MACD base indicator is used for MetaTrader. It offers several customizable MACD trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, as well as many useful features such as customizable trading sessions. Trading only on EUR / USD. H4 _________________________________________________________________________________________ EUR / USD.   H4   Easy to use and
Trend MACD mf
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore TREND MACD per MT4: uno strumento di trading eccezionale ed efficiente! - Questo indicatore è ottimo per i trader di tendenza che mirano a cogliere grandi movimenti di prezzo. - TREND MACD è composto da 3 linee: la linea verde mostra la direzione principale del trend e le linee blu e magenta indicano l'ingresso e l'uscita. - L'indicatore consente di massimizzare i profitti, evitando di uscire troppo presto da un'operazione redditizia. - L'indicatore è dotato di avvisi integrati per
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicatori
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
MA Acceleration mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex Moving Average Acceleration per MT4, senza ridisegno. MA Acceleration - è un indicatore di scalping, progettato come strumento ausiliario per l'indicatore "MA Speed". - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni della fisica. Ti mostrerà l'accelerazione della linea della media mobile. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con MA Acceleration. È possibile utilizzarlo per SMA, EMA e LWMA. - MA Acceleration è una seconda derivata
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicatori
This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
Bulls MACD MT4
Leonid Basis
Indicatori
This indicator is a visual combination of 2 classical indicators: Bulls and MACD. The main idea behind the MACD is that it subtracts the longer-term moving average from the shorter-term moving average. This way it turns a trend-following indicator into the momentum one and combines the features of both. Usage of this indicator could be the same as both classical indicators separately or combined. Input parameters: BullsPeriod = 9; maMethod = MODE_SMA;  ENUM_MA_METHOD maPrice = PRICE_CLOSE;  ENUM
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
DYJ Alligator SignalSource
Daying Cao
Indicatori
DYJ Alligator SignalSource   is based on Alligator   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The blue line (Alligator's Jaw) is the Balance Line for the timeframe that was used to build the chart (13-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved into the future by 8 bars); Red Line (Alligator's Teeth) is the Balance Line for the value timeframe of one level lower (8-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved by 5 bars into the future); Green Line (Alligator's Lips) is the Balance Line
Multi RSI Arrows mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicatori
This indicator takes input from the RSI from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1/M30), and presents the output as lines above or below the price, on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alerts for the current time frame's RSI (the Arrows). Settings: RSI period settings for M/W/D/H4/H1/M30/Current. (Set to your preference) PSar settings for trend determination; for current chart's time frame. How to use: Simply attach to M5 (Scalping - zoom chart out completely on M5) or use on higher time
Monster MACD
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
Experts
Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) The relationship between two exponential moving averages (EMAs) of the price of a securities is displayed by the trend-following momentum indicator known as moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D). The 26-period EMA is subtracted from the 12-period EMA to calculate the MACD line. Features: Each entry has TP and SL to protect account. Setup: MAGIC: for EA entry identification fast_ema_period: entry detection slow_ema_period: entry det
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Sidus
Iurii Tokman
Indicatori
This indicator represents a trading strategy. It is based on 3 standard indicators: two moving averages (MA) and the Relative strength index (RSI). Indicator signals are generated when the moving averages intersect, while the RSI indicator is located relative to level 50. If the fast moving average is above the slow moving average while the RSI indicator is above 50, open a buy order. If the fast moving average is below the slow moving average while the RSI indicator is below 50, open a sell ord
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicatori
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.47 (17)
Indicatori
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Fractal Model
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Fractal Model Indicator for Metatrader , meticulously crafted around the renowned Fractal Model by TTrades. This powerful tool empowers traders to navigate price action with precision, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis to anticipate momentum shifts, swing formations, and trend continuations. Designed for MetaTrader , the Fractal Model Indicator combines advanced algorithmic insights with customizable features, making it an essential addition for traders seeking to capitalize on expansive mar
CRT Candle Range Theory
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Candle Range Theory - CRT Mark Candle Range Theory - CRT  bars on the chart. Options: choose between   2 bar CRT or  CRT that include inside bars Show higher time frame CRT on lower time frame chart show current time frame CRT on chart with higher time frame CRT Alert when new CRT has formed Show / Hide Labels Button Menu to select Options for more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT look on X for @Romeotpt @SpeculatorFL Manual
Daily Bias
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols. Key Features: Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutr
DR and IDR mt5
Barend Paul Stander
5 (6)
Indicatori
Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator New  Pro version here :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91851?source=Site+Profile+Seller Show DR and IDR ranges on the chart for   Regular , Overnight and After Sessions for more information how DR and IDR work and the high probability  watch :  https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er or   https://twitter.com/IamMas7er Remember to set set your chart TimeZone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings
FREE
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure
Barend Paul Stander
4.43 (30)
Indicatori
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Quarterly Cycles
Barend Paul Stander
5 (1)
Indicatori
Quarterly Cycles Quarterly Cycles is based on the Quarterly Theory developed by Daye (  traderdaye on X ). This is an aid to the user to find Cycles and it is NOT automatic detected, user can select AMDX or XAMD  in each Cycle and it will be visually drawn on the chart.  Quarterly Cycles:   Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 6 Hour (90 minutes) –  Yearly Cycle : The year is divided in four sections of three months each Q1 - January, February, March Q2 - April, May, June Q3 - July, August, Septemb
DR and IDR
Barend Paul Stander
5 (1)
Indicatori
Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Show DR and IDR ranges on the chart for   Regular , Overnight and After Sessions for more information how DR and IDR work and the high probability  watch :  https://www.youtube.com/@themas7er or   https://twitter.com/IamMas7er Remember to set set your chart TimeZone when you attach indicator to the chart under indicator settings / inputs Volume Imbalance : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91165?source=Site+Profile+S
FREE
DR IDR Pro mt4
Barend Paul Stander
3 (2)
Indicatori
Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Pro with added features from free version Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for   RDR     Regular defining range (New York Session) ADR    After defining range (Asian session) ODR     Outside defining range (London Session) Buttons on chart to enable / disable : Show  Imbalance ( IMB ) Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB ) Show  Gap's between open and close Show  Standard Deviation ( SD ) Show last 3 Sessions or Back
Quarterly Cycles mt4
Barend Paul Stander
5 (2)
Indicatori
Quarterly Cycles Quarterly Cycles is based on the Quarterly Theory developed by Daye (  traderdaye on X ) T his is an aid to the user to find Cycles and it is NOT automatic detected, user can select AMDX or XAMD in each Cycle and it will be visually draw on the chart. Quarterly Cycles:   Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 6 Hour (90 minutes) Yearly Cycle: The year is divided in four sections of three months each Q1 - January, February, March Q2 - April, May, June Q3 - July, August, September Q4 -
Imbalance MTF mt5
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Imbalance / FVG MTF Mark Imbalance on chart of  Selected Multi Time frames. Trend is Manually set to filter signals in the chosen direction by a button on the chart. . Futures Auto Mark Imbalance / FVG on chart on selected time frames Select time frames by buttons on chart Popup Alert, Push Notification or email when New Imbalance Form Popup Alert, Push Notification or email when Imbalance is Taken out Select Alert Mode to be a single or multiple Imbalance ( OR / AND option )  when Imbalance is
DR IDR Pro
Barend Paul Stander
3 (2)
Indicatori
Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Pro with added features from free version Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for   RDR     Regular defining range (New York Session) ADR    After defining range (Asian session) ODR     Outside defining range (London Session) Buttons on chart to enable / disable : Show  Imbalance ( IMB ) Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB ) Show  Gap's between open and close Show  Standard Deviation ( SD ) Show last 3 Sessions or Back
Equal Highs and Lows
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Equal Highs and Lows Indicator Find and Mark Equal Highs and Lows on chart of Selected Multi Time frames. Options: set min and max bars between Equal High's / Low's bars set max points difference between High's / Low's  ( Sensitivity  ) Select time frames by buttons on chart Select / Filter only High's or Low's by a button Extend Equal High's / Low's line forward for chart reference Manual  MT4 version MT5 version Other Indicators
ICT Killzones and Macros
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
ICT Kill zone and Macros Indicator mark and display the following zone times on the chart: Kill zones   Kill zone Forex Asian London Open New York Open London Close Central Bank Dealing range Kill zone Indices Asian London Open New York AM New York Lunch New York PM Power Hour Macros London 1 London 2 New York Am 1 New York AM 2 New York Lunch New York PM 1 New York PM 2 Silver bullet London Open New York AM New York PM Sessions Asian London New York Chart The display of  Kill zone , Macro ,
GoldBach
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Goldbach Power of Three Levels Indicator Based on Hopiplaka’s Goldbach Conjecture Framework   Unlock the hidden structure of price with the Goldbach Power of Three (PO3) Levels Indicator — a precision tool built directly from the principles in Hopiplaka’s bestselling book: "Goldbach Fundamentals: What Every ICT Trader Still Wants to Demystify" Available now at: https://hopiplaka.gumroad.com/   Indicator Features Dynamic PO3 Level Selection Choose your cycle size: 3, 9, 27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, 6
Filtro:
AlfredW
60
AlfredW 2024.07.02 11:41 
 

It works nicely. It would be possible to add an option that alerts when a new equal high/low is formed? Thanks!

lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.06.21 10:57 
 

Essential

Levent Safak
1233
Levent Safak 2024.03.29 10:51 
 

Very helpful indicator but would be better to buy Auto Orderblocks which includes this one too.

MissyD1202
293
MissyD1202 2024.02.24 21:55 
 

This is a great indicator and gives timely alerts and exactly what I was looking for. Recommended.

Rispondi alla recensione