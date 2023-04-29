Market Structure Patterns MT4

5

Available for MT4 and MT5.

Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations.

Market Structure Patterns is an indicator based on smart money concepts that displays SMC/ICT elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the alerts, push notifications and email messages to keep informed from when an element is formed on the chart, the price crosses a level and/or enters in a box/zone. Developers can access the values of the elements of the indicator using the global variables what allows the automation of trading decisions based on SMC/ICT strategies.

Thinking on high level of customization, the indicator allows to customaze the color and transparency of the element, display the labels using bubble style, display the sessions/trading windows in the bottom of the chart or over the price chart, has an exclusive algorithm to avoid labels/text overlappingpaints the candlesticks depending on the trend and/or internal and swing trend alignment. This feature can be enabled in the parameter "Color Candles". By default the trend is show as green for bullish trend and red for bearish trend. Among with the trend the candlesticks can be filled or not giving the hability to recognize bullish and bearish candlesticks.

Elements and/or Abreviations:

The elements present in the indicator are listed down with their abreviations when applied:

  • Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones
  • Strong/Weak High/Low
  • Automatic Fibonacci
  • OTE - Optimal Trade Entry
  • HH, HL, LH, LL- Higher highs, higher lows, lower highs and lower lows
  • EQH, EQL - Equal highs and Equal lows
  • BSL, SSL - Buy Stops Liquidity and Sell Stops Liquidity
  • EQH-BSL, EQL-SSL - Buy Stops Liquidity on Equal Highs and Sell Stops Liquidity on Equal Lows
  • BoS, iBoS - Break of structures and Internal Break of Structure
  • CHoCH, iCHoCH - Change of character and Internal Change of Character
  • OB, iOB - Order Blocks and  Internal Order Blocks
  • BB, iBB - Breaker Blocks and Internal Breaker Blocks
  • Liquidity voids
  • FVG - Fair Value Gap
  • InvFVG - Inverse  Fair Value Gap
  • ImpFVG - Implied Fair Value Gap
  • OG - New Day Opening Gap
  • HoD, LoD, OoD - High of the day, Low of the day and Open of the day
  • PDH, PDL, PDO, PDC - Prior day high, low, open and close
  • PWH, PWL , PWO, PWC - Prior week high , low, open and close
  • PMH, PML , PMO, PMC - Prior month high , low, open and close
  • Sessions, Kill Zones and Silver Bullet  Trading Window

Global Variables:

The access to order blocks and structure breaks values through global variables can be made using the names conventions as follow:

// The timeframe to get the data
string timeframe = StringSubstr(EnumToString(_Period), StringLen("PERIOD_"));
string prefix = "SMP-"+_Symbol+"("+timeframe+")", for example "SMP-EURUSD(H4)";

// For bullish order blocks (for bearish just replace 'Bullish' by 'Bearish')
// Add "Bullish-IOB" for internal nullish order blocks or "Bullish-OB" for swing bullish order blocks;
// Add "-Total to get the amount of order blocks on the charts;"
int bullish_iob_total = GlobalVariableGet(prefix+"Bullish-IOB-Total")

// use for loop to get all the values
for(int i=0;i<bullish_iob_total;i++)
{
        // Add "[index]-Top" and/or "[index]-Bot" to get the order blocks values.
        double iob_top = GlobalVariableGet(prefix+"Bullish-IOB["+(string)i+"]-Top");
        double iob_top = GlobalVariableGet(prefix+"Bullish-IOB["+(string)i+"]-Bot");
}

// For structure breaks:
// Add the pattern name as displayed on the chart. For example, +iCHoCH can be accessed by "SMP-EURUSD(H4)-+iCHoCH"

// For Premium/Equilibrium/Discount:
// Add the pattern name followed by the desired level. For example, Premium-Top and Premium-Bot can be accessed respectively by "SMP-EURUSD(H4)-Premium-Top" and "SMP-EURUSD(H4)-Premium-Bot"


The access to the indicator data by buffers indexes was introduced in the version 3.24. The data available is mapped as follow:

Buffer index Data stored in the buffer
0 Internal Top Price
1 Internal Bottom Price
2 Internal Bull Bos
3 Internal Bear Bos
4 Internal Bull Choch
5 Internal Bear Choch
6 Internal Bull Order Block Top
7 Internal Bull Order Block Bottom
8 Internal Bear Order Block Top
9 Internal Bear Order Block Bottom
10 Internal Bull Breaker Block Top
11 Internal Bull Breaker Block Bottom
12 Internal Bear Breaker Block Top
13 Internal Bear Breaker Block Bottom
14 Swing Top Price
15 Swing Bottom Price
16 Swing Bull Bos
17 Swing Bear Bos
18 Swing Bull Choch
19 Swing Bear Choch
20 Swing Bull Order Block Top
21 Swing Bull Order Block Bottom
22 Swing Bear Order Block Top
23 Swing Bear Order Block Bottom
24 Swing Bull Breaker Block Top
25 Swing Bull Breaker Block Bottom
26 Swing Bear Breaker Block Top
27 Swing Bear Breaker Block Bottom
28 BSL Taken
29 SSL Taken
30 EQH Price1
31 EQH Price2
32 EQL Price1
33 EQL Price2
34 Premium Top
35 Premium Bottom
36 Equilibrium Top
37 Equilibrium Bottom
38 Discount Top
39 Discount Bottom
40 Strong High
41 Weak High
42 Strong Low
43 Weak Low
44 Bull FVG Top
45 Bull FVG Bottom
46 Bear FVG Top
47 Bear FVG Bottom
48 Bull Inverse FVG Top
49 Bull Inverse FVG Bottom
50 Bear Inverse FVG Top
51 Bear Inverse FVG Bottom
52 Bull Implied FVG Top
53 Bull Implied FVG Bottom
54 Bear Implied FVG Top
55 Bear Implied FVG Bottom
56 Bull Liquidity Void Top
57 Bull Liquidity Void Bottom
58 Bear Liquidity Void Top
59 Bear Liquidity Void Bottom

Recensioni 21
cos136
86
cos136 2025.08.12 08:34 
 

If there is an indicator that can last a lifetime, I recommend Market Structure Patterns. As a practitioner of SMC indicators, it has achieved simplification and accuracy. Effective. Thank you author.

Molefi Mokhethi
418
Molefi Mokhethi 2024.07.29 12:04 
 

i am new to ICT/SMC and i have just added this indicator into my trading arsenal. i can already say its clear. Two months later, May you update it with ICT daily bias with options for all time frames bias...THANK YOU FOR ADDING BPR

Max
1379
Max 2024.07.09 11:21 
 

Brilliant tool, clean design and well programmed, love the box shades and clever labels (i never saw this on any mql product) Order blocks and FVGs accurately displayed for trading (not repainted or appearing on secondary move) and numerous other aspect/tools included in one package! This is actually cheaper than many but does more in better quality surprisingly. And beautiful design mostly. Extensive options and alerts on each aspect.+++

