Market Structure Patterns MT4

Market Structure Patterns is an indicator based on smart money concepts that displays SMC/ICT elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the alerts, push notifications and email messages to keep informed from when an element is formed on the chart, the price crosses a level and/or enters in a box/zone. Developers can access the values of the elements of the indicator using the global variables what allows the automation of trading decisions based on SMC/ICT strategies.

Thinking on high level of customization, the indicator allows to customaze the color and transparency of the element, display the labels using bubble style, display the sessions/trading windows in the bottom of the chart or over the price chart, has an exclusive algorithm to avoid labels/text overlapping, paints the candlesticks depending on the trend and/or internal and swing trend alignment. This feature can be enabled in the parameter "Color Candles". By default the trend is show as green for bullish trend and red for bearish trend. Among with the trend the candlesticks can be filled or not giving the hability to recognize bullish and bearish candlesticks.

Elements and/or Abreviations:

The elements present in the indicator are listed down with their abreviations when applied:

Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones

Strong/Weak High/Low

Automatic Fibonacci

OTE - Optimal Trade Entry

Optimal Trade Entry HH, HL, LH, LL- Higher highs, higher lows, lower highs and lower lows

Higher highs, higher lows, lower highs and lower lows EQH, EQL - Equal highs and Equal lows

Equal highs and Equal lows BSL, SSL - Buy Stops Liquidity and Sell Stops Liquidity

- Buy Stops Liquidity and Sell Stops Liquidity EQH-BSL, EQL-SSL - Buy Stops Liquidity on Equal Highs and Sell Stops Liquidity on Equal Lows

- Buy Stops Liquidity on Equal Highs and Sell Stops Liquidity on Equal Lows BoS, iBoS - Break of structures and Internal Break of Structure

Break of structures and Internal Break of Structure CHoCH, iCHoCH - Change of character and Internal Change of Character

Change of character and Internal Change of Character OB, iOB - Order Blocks and Internal Order Blocks

Order Blocks and BB, iBB - Breaker Blocks and Internal Breaker Blocks

- Breaker Blocks and Internal Breaker Blocks Liquidity voids

FVG - Fair Value Gap

Fair Value Gap InvFVG - Inverse Fair Value Gap

- Inverse Fair Value Gap ImpFVG - Implied Fair Value Gap

- Implied Fair Value Gap OG - New Day Opening Gap

- New Day Opening Gap HoD, LoD, OoD - High of the day, Low of the day and Open of the day

- High of the day, Low of the day and Open of the day PDH, PDL, PDO, PDC - Prior day high, low, open and close

Prior day high, low, open and close PWH, PWL , PWO, PWC - Prior week high , low, open and close

Prior week high PMH, PML , PMO, PMC - Prior month high , low, open and close

Prior month high Sessions, Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Trading Window

Global Variables:

The access to order blocks and structure breaks values through global variables can be made using the names conventions as follow:

string timeframe = StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( _Period ), StringLen ( "PERIOD_" )); string prefix = "SMP-" + _Symbol + "(" +timeframe+ ")" , for example "SMP-EURUSD(H4)" ; int bullish_iob_total = GlobalVariableGet (prefix+ "Bullish-IOB-Total" ) for ( int i= 0 ;i<bullish_iob_total;i++) { double iob_top = GlobalVariableGet (prefix+ "Bullish-IOB[" +( string )i+ "]-Top" ); double iob_top = GlobalVariableGet (prefix+ "Bullish-IOB[" +( string )i+ "]-Bot" ); }





The access to the indicator data by buffers indexes was introduced in the version 3.24. The data available is mapped as follow: