QM Pattern Scanner MT4

4.86

Discount: It will be $35 for a week or for 2 purchases! 

Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group.

QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in it. RTM concepts are very suitable for all kinds of investments, including long-term, medium-term, short-term and scalping.

QM Pattern is one of the most important pattern in RTM concepts, when pattern forms, It is a strong signal for a reversal of the current trend with high win rate. This pattern occurs when a strong up or down trending price shows a sideways movement over a long time that forms a diamond shape.

The QM Pattern Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification on mobile app for easy trading.


Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend :   QM Pattern, Inverse QM Pattern
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, take profits and entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

    Input Parameters :

    =========Scanner============

    • Scan All Charts – Enable
    • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
    • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
    • mode = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout neck of pattern

    =======Display/style Options============

    • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
    • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

      ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

      • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
      • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
      • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
      • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
      Recensioni 10
      Nagato Serizawa
      64
      Nagato Serizawa 2025.09.16 11:57 
       

      For my personal use, I use this in a lower timeframe (M5) and the result is impressive. Love it

      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
      285
      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.02.25 10:02 
       

      Love this indicator! Reliable and easy to use.

      Jun Ito
      616
      Jun Ito 2024.08.12 10:36 
       

      It seems to be the most useful indicator for 5-minute charts, so why is it not selling well?

      Prodotti consigliati
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      Indicatori
      Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
      Master scalping M1
      Nataliia Marchuk
      Indicatori
      Master Scalping M1 è un indicatore innovativo che utilizza un algoritmo per determinare il trend in modo rapido e preciso. L'indicatore calcola il tempo di apertura e chiusura delle posizioni, gli algoritmi dell'indicatore consentono di trovare i momenti ideali per entrare in un trade (acquistare o vendere un asset), il che aumenta il successo delle transazioni per la maggior parte dei trader. Vantaggi dell'indicatore: Facile da usare, non sovraccarica il grafico con informazioni inutili. Può es
      PZ Harmonacci Patterns
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.17 (6)
      Indicatori
      Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
      Super Reversal Pattern
      Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
      Indicatori
      Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
      Noize Absorption Index MT4
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
      RTrends
      Nikolay Likhovid
      Indicatori
      The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
      VR Cub
      Vladimir Pastushak
      Indicatori
      VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
      Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicatori
      "Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
      Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
      Francesco Rubeo
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
      Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
      Mykola Khandus
      Indicatori
      Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
      Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
      Mohamed yehia Osman
      Indicatori
      TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
      SMC Venom Model BPR
      Ivan Butko
      Indicatori
      L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
      Monster Harmonic Indicator
      Paul Geirnaerdt
      4.59 (29)
      Indicatori
      Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
      Infinity Trend Pro
      Yaroslav Varankin
      1 (1)
      Indicatori
      This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
      Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.33 (6)
      Indicatori
      Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
      Three Black Crows pattern ms
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicatori
      Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Pattern 3 Corvi Neri" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Corvi Neri" è molto potente per il trading di Price Action: nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern ribassisti "3 Corvi Neri" sul grafico: segnale di freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed email. - È disponibile anche il suo indicatore rialzista "Pattern 3 Soldati Bianchi" (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Corvi Neri"
      EZZ Zig Zag MT4
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
      Trend Bilio
      Ivan Simonika
      Indicatori
      Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
      Insider Scalper Binary
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Indicatori
      Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      Indicatori
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      Trend Oscillator mw
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicatori
      Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
      Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicatori
      Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
      Morning Star pattern ms
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicatori
      Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Morning Star pattern" è un indicatore molto potente per il trading Price Action: nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern rialzisti Morning Star sul grafico: segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo fratello, l'indicatore ribassista "Evening Star pattern" (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Morning S
      Magical Arrow
      Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
      Indicatori
      Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
      RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
      Cao Minh Quang
      Indicatori
      The   RSI Divergence + FVG Signal   indicator combines   Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence   with   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbal
      Candle Countdown With Alerts
      Georgiy Gazaryan
      Indicatori
      We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
      SimSim Arrow Momentum
      Aleksandr Tyunev
      Indicatori
      SimSim Arrow Momentum è un indicatore "Momentum" standard, ma in versione freccia. Versione per MetaTrader 5 I parametri dell'indicatore sono simili a quelli standard, più un parametro aggiuntivo Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviazioni a partire dal valore 100. È possibile modificare il livello dell'indicatore 100, più e meno. L'indicatore genera un segnale quando il prezzo attraversa la linea di livello = 100 +- Delta. Abilita "CONTROL DEAL" per l'operazione e le negoziazioni basate sul segnale d
      Long island reversal
      Dmitry Fedoseev
      Indicatori
      An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
      Cosmic Diviner X Planet
      Olena Kondratenko
      4 (2)
      Indicatori
      This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
      PZ Support Resistance
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.33 (3)
      Indicatori
      Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
      Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (14)
      Indicatori
      M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
      SMC Easy Signal
      Mohamed Hassan
      5 (7)
      Indicatori
      To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.81 (140)
      Indicatori
      Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
      Trend indicator AI
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (49)
      Indicatori
      Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      5 (6)
      Indicatori
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
      Italo Arrows Indicator
      Italo Santana Gomes
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
      Day Trader Master
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (14)
      Indicatori
      Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.7 (69)
      Indicatori
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      Trend Screener
      STE S.S.COMPANY
      4.79 (95)
      Indicatori
      Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (98)
      Indicatori
      Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      Indicatori
      Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
      Advanced Supply Demand
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (296)
      Indicatori
      CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.84 (55)
      Indicatori
      Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (32)
      Indicatori
      ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
      Apollo Secret Trend
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (6)
      Indicatori
      Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
      Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
      Nicola Capatti
      Indicatori
      Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
      Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (487)
      Indicatori
      ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
      Dark Support Resistance
      Marco Solito
      5 (3)
      Indicatori
      Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
      M1 Easy Scalper
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      4 (3)
      Indicatori
      M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
      The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.77 (60)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
      Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
      Davit Beridze
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
      Volatility Master
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (4)
      Indicatori
      Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
      Gold Stuff
      Vasiliy Strukov
      4.85 (263)
      Indicatori
      Gold Stuff è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Su di esso l'indicatore funziona in modo completamente automatico Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. Lo trovi nel mio profilo. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scriv
      Angular Trend Lines
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicatori
      Gli indicatori di tendenza sono uno degli ambiti dell'analisi tecnica utilizzati nel trading sui mercati finanziari. Indicatore Angular Trend Lines : determina in modo completo la direzione del trend e genera segnali di ingresso. Oltre a levigare la direzione media delle candele Utilizza anche l'angolo di inclinazione delle linee di tendenza. Il principio di costruzione degli angoli di Gann è stato preso come base per l'angolo di inclinazione. L'indicatore di analisi tecnica combina l'andamento
      Support Resistance screnner
      STE S.S.COMPANY
      4.95 (37)
      Indicatori
      Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
      BinaryUniversal
      Andrey Spiridonov
      Indicatori
      BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Indicatori
      Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
      M1 Arrow
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (19)
      Indicatori
      Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
      HighLow Swing
      Dora Nafwa Mwabini
      Indicatori
      HighLow Swing — Indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing Descrizione: HighLow Swing è un potente indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing, progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare facilmente i principali punti di svolta del mercato e le direzioni di tendenza su qualsiasi timeframe del grafico. Evidenzia massimi e minimi significativi, disegna cerchi di tendenza basati sulla struttura dello swing e aiuta a rimanere al passo con il momentum del mercato con chiari segnali visivi. Caratte
      Gann Method Scanner MT4
      Elif Kaya
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      - Real price is 80$ - 50% Discount (It is 39$ now) -   It is enabled for a week Contact me for extra bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional chart patterns. This method integrates geom
      Altri dall’autore
      The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.77 (60)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
      The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (30)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
      Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (7)
      Indicatori
      **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
      Head and Shoulder Scanner Meta5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns.   The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner indicator  Scans All charts just by pressing
      M1 Signal Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (3)
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! Discount: It will be $39 for 1 purchase!  ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to dete
      AI Next Level
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (2)
      Experts
      The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This information can then be used in conjunction with other datasets to make our
      Gold and Bitcoin Assistant MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Largest Market Cap belongs to Gold, Bitcoin and US30, So they have many traders and great for use in scalping. Gold and Bitcoin Assistant will earn profit on M5 time frames in Gold, Bitcoin and US30. Easy strategy comes from long years experiences, It is a piece of c
      Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (6)
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
      Market Heartbeats Meta5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      Indicatori
      Market Heartbeat is in your hand! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free and add you in "Market Heartbeats group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The Market Heartbeat indicator with a   special enhanced algorithm   (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate .   Interestingly, this   Winner indicator   indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a tre
      QM Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (4)
      Indicatori
      Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in it. RTM conc
      M W Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (8)
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
      M W Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (10)
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
      Diamond Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      This is diamond! Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. Diamond Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in i
      Market Structure
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.86 (28)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel f
      M1 Signal Scan MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! Discount: It will be $39 for a week or for 2 purchases!  ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 tim
      RSI Divergence Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.42 (12)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "RSI scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pul
      All Divergence Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.94 (16)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "All Divergences scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for
      ABCD Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (12)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to cha
      Swing Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (6)
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner   is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator st
      Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.2 (5)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns based on Harmonic Trading concepts . The   Harmonic Patterns   Scanner   Sc
      Trend Reversal Scanner Meta4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount:  It  will be   $35   for the   first week   or the  tow  purchase !  ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous   technical analysis in trading . Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for trade
      Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.64 (11)
      Indicatori
      **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
      RSI Divergences Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.77 (13)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "RSI scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullba
      Swing Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.65 (23)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies sev
      AI Swing MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
      Market Structure MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (5)
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market. It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel for current mar
      Harmonic Pattern Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.75 (20)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
      MACD Divergences Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.4 (5)
      Indicatori
      ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Divergence group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction MACD divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The MACD Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pul
      Order Blocks Scan MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
      Channel Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Channel Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The Channel pattern is described as the area located between two trend lines. This area is used for a measure of a trading range. In this case, the upper trend line connects price highs while the lower trend line connects price lows. Also when it comes to breakout points, it
      Filtro:
      Nagato Serizawa
      64
      Nagato Serizawa 2025.09.16 11:57 
       

      For my personal use, I use this in a lower timeframe (M5) and the result is impressive. Love it

      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
      285
      Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.02.25 10:02 
       

      Love this indicator! Reliable and easy to use.

      Jun Ito
      616
      Jun Ito 2024.08.12 10:36 
       

      It seems to be the most useful indicator for 5-minute charts, so why is it not selling well?

      Amin Hamrahi
      135
      Amin Hamrahi 2024.07.31 12:26 
       

      Excellent indicator its better to use this indicator on 1H time frame its so accurate the support is amazing

      Reza Aghajanpour
      91178
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2024.07.31 12:29
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride. I added Statistics Dashboard. 😍🌹🌹🙏
      Giulio Franceschini
      677
      Giulio Franceschini 2024.03.17 10:39 
       

      Excellent indicator, I still consider it essential to add statistics if it is possible to set them.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      91178
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2024.05.05 21:10
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride. I added Statistics Dashboard. 😍🌹🌹🙏
      TheFXChamp
      366
      TheFXChamp 2024.02.01 00:54 
       

      After making some algo adjustments to the indicator for trading Gold on the 1min timeframe the results dramatically improved😍 please continue to support this indicator it's a hidden treasure. I just noticed today 2/2/24 you need to fix the push notification feature I'm not getting all my signals I missed 4 out 5 profitable trades today while away from my PC and yes my phone has very good signal

      Reza Aghajanpour
      91178
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2024.02.01 09:14
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.😍🌹🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      asahi0808
      175
      asahi0808 2024.01.08 10:16 
       

      L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      91178
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2024.01.11 07:26
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.😍🌹🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      mBah Gacik
      63
      mBah Gacik 2024.01.03 09:38 
       

      L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      91178
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2024.01.03 09:41
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.😍🌹🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      machasky
      189
      machasky 2023.11.04 18:36 
       

      L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      91178
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.11.04 18:41
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.😍🌹🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Ted NO FX
      1727
      Ted NO FX 2023.09.25 13:07 
       

      Wow. The best indicator out there. So accurate on H1 and higher TF. So accurate when using Engulfing instead of breakout mode. Author answer very fast and on all questions.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      91178
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Reza Aghajanpour 2023.09.25 13:20
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. It is my pride.😍🌹🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Rispondi alla recensione