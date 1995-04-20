ADX Sniper Multi mt4

This indicator takes input from the ADX from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1), and presents the output on the main chart.

Great for scalping.

Features alert for current chart's ADX.

TrendLine period setting.



How to use:

Simply attach to any chart.

User can set the period for ADX(Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1,Current chart)

Zoom chart out completely.

Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable.

Buy when Multi ADX below price; also blue dots and white line below price.

Sell when Multi ADX above price; also red dots and white line above price.

See example pictures below.

Or use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.





Important to note:

Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.



