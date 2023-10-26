Gold Channel XAUUSD

Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market.





This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market.



The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a trading opportunity.

Group channel This tool simplifies the analysis of the financial market (XAUUSD) by being easy to understand and use.





Recommendation:





Currency pair: XAUUSD





M1/M5 (Scalping/more opportunities/more noise) M5 (Scalping/day trading) M15/M30/H1 (best windows M15/M30/H1 more precision ) H4/D1 (long negotiations/swing trade)

Author









Paulo Rocha all rights reserved




