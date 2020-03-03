Famous EA MT5

🔗 View Live Verified Results on MQL5

Famous EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who expect consistent results and intelligent trade execution. It merges price action, trendline dynamics, and a proprietary filter algorithm to spot high-probability entries and exits with discipline.

🔍 Strategy Overview

Famous EA operates using:

Custom non-repainting indicator logic

Dynamic trendline / support-resistance detection

Multi-timeframe price action analysis

Proprietary noise-filtering algorithm

This blend lets the EA adapt to differing market conditions while avoiding overtrading and focusing on well-structured setups.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ 100% automated — no manual execution required

✅ Optimized for major Forex / metals (e.g. USDJPY, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, XAUJPY)

✅ Flexible risk profile (conservative to aggressive)

✅ Optional smart news filter to avoid major volatility spikes

✅ Advanced trailing stop & breakeven logic

✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging — purely algorithmic

📈 Live Verified Results (Up to Date)

From the MQL5 signal page:

Initial Deposit: $1,000 MQL5

Total Growth: ~ 6,082.7% MQL5

Profit: $72,532.24 MQL5

Balance / Equity: ~ $22,443.24 / $22,413.57 MQL5

Withdrawals: $180,000 MQL5

Number of Trades: 577 MQL5

Win Rate: 501 wins / 577 trades ≈ 86.8% MQL5

Max Drawdown (balance): ~ 8.46% (absolute) / ~ 11.11% relative MQL5

Trade Holding / Activity Stats:

• Avg holding time ~19 days MQL5

• Trades per week ~30 MQL5

• Months active: 261 weeks (~5 years) MQL5

🔧 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $500+ (or equivalent)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Broker type: ECN / Raw Spread preferred

Account: Standard or Pro

📩 Support & Contact

Telegram: BestAdvisors

Email: ngingassa@gmail.com

A free setup guide and post-purchase support are included

Famous EA is more than just a robot — it’s a live-verified trading system with exceptional growth and verified metrics on real money accounts.



