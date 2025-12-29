IC Flat Pro Smart Wave Structure
- Indicatori
- Aruncharan Ganapathy Sivakumar
- Versione: 2.10
- Aggiornato: 29 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Stop guessing the trend. Start mapping the market structure like an institution.
The market spends 70% of its time in corrections. This is where amateur traders get trapped, but it is also where Smart Money builds positions for the next massive move.
IC Flat Pro is a proprietary market structure scanner designed to filter out noise and reveal the true intent of the market. Now updated to Version 2.0, it features the groundbreaking "Structure-Flow Fusion" engine.
🔥 NEW in v2.0: Imbalance + Signal Arrows
We have fused two institutional concepts into a single, deadly accurate system:
-
Structure (The Map): The algorithm identifies Running Flats (Blue) and Expanding Flats (Red) to tell you where the market is going.
-
Flow (The Trigger): The new Institutional Imbalance engine detects Supply & Demand origins to tell you exactly when to enter.
-
Signal Arrows: The system now automatically plots Blue (Buy) and Red (Sell) arrows when an Imbalance confirms the Structure.
The Result: You don't just see the pattern; you get a specific signal arrow exactly where institutions injected volume to launch the move.
📊 Proprietary Pattern Recognition
-
Running Flats (Blue): Identifies strong trend continuation. When price creates a Running Flat + a Demand Zone, the probability of a breakout is extremely high.
-
Expanding Flats (Red/Dashed): Warns you of "Smart Money Traps" where highs/lows are manipulated.
-
Imbalance Zones: Automatically draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones based on volatility shifts.
-
Trade Arrows: Visual confirmation signals (Up/Down arrows) for immediate entry.
🚀 Key Features
-
Live Heads-Up Dashboard: Displays Market Context (Bullish/Bearish Leg), Active Pattern, and Directional Bias (e.g., "Bullish Resolution" or "Structural Failure").
-
Trap Detection System: Filters out fake-outs by identifying expanding volatility structures.
-
One-Click Timeframe Panel: Switch instantly between 2H, 6H, 8H, and 12H to find the cleanest structure.
-
Universal Multi-Asset Logic: Works flawlessly on Forex, Crypto, Indices (US30, NAS100), Gold, and Stocks.
🧠 How to Trade the "Structure-Flow Fusion"
-
Wait for Structure: Look for a Blue Running Flat (Trend Continuation) on the chart.
-
Wait for Flow: Watch for a Signal Arrow or Imbalance Zone to appear near the completion of Wave C.
-
Execute: This "Confluence" confirms that Structure (Trend) and Flow (Money) are aligned.
⚙️ Settings
-
Pattern Visibility: Toggle Flats, Channels, Imbalance Zones, and Arrows On/Off independently.
-
Imbalance Strength: Adjust the sensitivity of the Supply/Demand detection.
-
Dashboard: Customize position and colors to fit your chart template.
Institutional Coder | Precision Tools for Professional Traders. For support and updates, contact: @Institutionalcoder