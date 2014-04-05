ICT Seek and Destroy Profile Friday MT5

ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MetaTrader 5

The ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MT5 is built to analyze session-based price action, focusing on how the London session interacts with the price range formed during the Asian session. Its main purpose is to detect potential Seek & Destroy (S&D) conditions—setups that often precede strong and sudden market movements.

This indicator checks whether the London session sweeps both the high and the low of the Asian session range. Once this requirement is met, the chart is automatically labeled “Potential S&D Day.”

To improve visual clarity, the indicator separates major trading sessions using colored boxes:

Asian Session: Blue

London Session: Gray

New York Session: Green

ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator – Key Specifications

Below is an overview of the indicator’s main features:

Feature Description Category ICT – Smart Money – Currency Strength Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Breakout – Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Intraday Markets All financial instruments

How the ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MT5 Works

The indicator first defines the price range established during the Asian session. It then monitors London session price action to determine whether both the upper and lower boundaries of that range are violated—an indication of a liquidity sweep and a potential Seek & Destroy setup.

If this condition occurs, the indicator becomes active during the New York session and confirms the setup when any of the following conditions are met:

Price returns into the London session range

New York session price action remains fully within the London range

The New York session range expands beyond the London session range

When at least one of these criteria is satisfied, the chart is marked with “S&D Valid Day.”

Bullish Seek & Destroy Scenario

For example, on Gold (XAU/USD) using the M30 timeframe, during an uptrend, the London session may first break below the Asian session low and then move above its high—indicating a liquidity sweep on both sides.

If price action during the New York session holds above the London high, the indicator confirms bullish strength and highlights a potential buying opportunity.

Bearish Seek & Destroy Scenario

On USD/JPY in the H1 timeframe, during a bearish market structure, the London session may initially break above the Asian high and later fall below the Asian low. This behavior signals a liquidity grab above buy-side stops before a downside move.

When price remains below the London low during the New York session, and candle closes stay beneath that level, the indicator validates a bearish Seek & Destroy pattern for the day.

Conclusion

The ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MT5 is specifically designed to identify high-impact trading opportunities during the New York session, driven by liquidity behavior from the Asian and London sessions.

By highlighting days where both extremes of the Asian session range are taken during London trading, the indicator helps traders anticipate volatility, reversals, and smart money-driven price movements, enabling more structured and informed trading decisions.