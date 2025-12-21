Alpha Silver Cross EA
- Experts
- Andreas Smigadis
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Overview
PAIR: XAUUSG - SILVER
Timeframe: 15m
Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader that trades using a moving-average crossover with a volatility confirmation filter.
It is designed for automated operation on the chart where it is attached, with clear SL/TP placement and optional safety limits.
The EA includes entry protections (spread/limits), daily protection limits, and account-level equity protections.
A built-in news filter can suspend entries around scheduled events when enabled.
On-chart panels can display position and robot statistics for monitoring.
What the EA Does
The EA checks for a fast/slow Simple Moving Average crossover to form a directional signal.
An ATR-based condition is used to confirm volatility before allowing an entry.
When a valid signal appears and protections allow it, the EA opens a BUY or SELL with the configured lot size.
Positions can be closed by fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit, or by indicator-based exit rules (DeMarker and Standard Deviation triggers).
The logic is evaluated on new bars, and the EA manages one position per symbol and Magic Number.
Key Features
-
MA crossover entries with ATR volatility confirmation
-
Fixed SL/TP order placement (with ECN-style fallback if needed)
-
Indicator-based exits (DeMarker and Standard Deviation conditions)
-
Entry protections: spread filter, max positions, max total lots
-
Daily limits: max daily loss and max daily drawdown with reset hour
-
Account protections: min/max equity and max equity drawdown percent
-
Optional news filter with configurable currencies and time buffers
-
On-chart statistics panel (position and robot stats)
Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses can exceed expectations in fast markets.
This EA does not guarantee outcomes and should not be treated as financial advice.
Stop Loss / Take Profit parameters must be adapted to the symbol’s contract size, digits, and volatility.
Protection limits (daily/account) can suspend new entries and may close an open position when triggered.
The news filter requires terminal permission for WebRequest to the news provider; otherwise it will show an access error.
Always test on a demo account and with your broker’s conditions (spread, execution, swaps, stops level) before using real funds.
Inputs
Trading
-
Magic_Number: unique identifier for orders opened by the EA
-
Entry_Amount: fixed lot size
-
Stop_Loss (pips): 0 disables SL
-
Take_Profit (pips): 0 disables TP
Indicators
-
Fast/Slow MA periods: Ind0Param0 / Ind0Param1
-
ATR period: Ind1Param0
-
DeMarker period & level: Ind2Param0 / Ind2Param1
-
StdDev period & level: Ind3Param0 / Ind3Param1
Protections
-
Max_Spread (points): 0 disables spread filter
-
Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots: 0 disables each limit
-
Daily limits: MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD / Daily_Reset
-
Account limits: Min_Equity / Max_Equity / MaxEquity_DD
News Filter
-
News_Priority: Disabled / High only / High and Medium
-
News_Currencies: comma-separated list (example: “USD,EUR”)
-
Buffers: News_BeforeHigh/AfterHigh and News_BeforeMedium/AfterMedium
-
News_ViewCount: number of upcoming events shown on chart
Display
-
Pos_Stat: show position information on chart
-
Robot_Stats: show recent robot statistics on chart
Setup
-
Copy the EA to the terminal’s Experts folder and restart the terminal (or refresh the Navigator).
-
Open the intended symbol chart (recommended: XAGUSD) and select the timeframe (recommended: M15).
-
Drag the EA onto the chart and enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading.
-
Set Magic_Number if you run multiple EAs or multiple instances.
-
Configure SL/TP and protection limits to match your risk tolerance.
-
If using the News Filter, enable WebRequest permission in terminal options (see the EA’s Journal message for the provider details).
Recommended Evaluation
Use Strategy Tester to run a historical simulation and confirm order placement, SL/TP behavior, and indicator timing.
Then validate on a demo account to observe spread effects, execution, and stop-level constraints.
Test different broker conditions and symbol settings (digits, contract size, swap, trading hours).
Increase protection strictness first (spread and max positions/lots), then loosen only if needed.
If you enable the news filter, verify that the terminal has WebRequest access and that upcoming events appear in the panel.
Avoid evaluating by a single period; include calm and high-volatility market phases.
Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (uses classic order functions and Magic Number management).
Symbol: intended for XAGUSD; other symbols are possible but require your own validation.
Timeframe: designed for M15 behavior; it can run on other timeframes with re-evaluation of inputs.
Execution: includes a retry mechanism for busy trade context and an ECN-style protection fallback.
News filter is for live charts (Strategy Tester does not download news).
FAQ
Q: Does the EA open multiple positions?
A: It is designed to manage one active position per symbol and Magic Number.
Q: Can I change the lot sizing to percentage risk?
A: The current version uses a fixed lot size (Entry_Amount). Use conservative sizing and protections.
Q: Why did the EA cancel an entry?
A: Check the on-chart message: spread limit, max positions/lots, daily/account protection, or news filter may block entries.
Q: Do I need to enable anything for the news filter?
A: Yes. When News_Priority is enabled, the terminal must allow WebRequest to the news provider (details are shown in the Journal/error text).
Q: Does it use martingale, grid, or averaging?
A: No. It places single entries based on signals and uses SL/TP and exit conditions for management.
Q: What should I do if the EA does not trade?
A: Confirm AutoTrading is enabled, the symbol allows trading, spreads are within limits, and protections are not active.
Support: via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages.
Changelog
-
2.0 (2025-12-21): MQL base code updated; current indicator, protection, and news-filter configuration as provided in this version.