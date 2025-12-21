Alpha Silver Cross EA

Overview
PAIR: XAUUSG - SILVER
Timeframe: 15m

Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader that trades using a moving-average crossover with a volatility confirmation filter.
It is designed for automated operation on the chart where it is attached, with clear SL/TP placement and optional safety limits.
The EA includes entry protections (spread/limits), daily protection limits, and account-level equity protections.
A built-in news filter can suspend entries around scheduled events when enabled.
On-chart panels can display position and robot statistics for monitoring.

What the EA Does

The EA checks for a fast/slow Simple Moving Average crossover to form a directional signal.
An ATR-based condition is used to confirm volatility before allowing an entry.
When a valid signal appears and protections allow it, the EA opens a BUY or SELL with the configured lot size.
Positions can be closed by fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit, or by indicator-based exit rules (DeMarker and Standard Deviation triggers).
The logic is evaluated on new bars, and the EA manages one position per symbol and Magic Number.

Key Features

  • MA crossover entries with ATR volatility confirmation

  • Fixed SL/TP order placement (with ECN-style fallback if needed)

  • Indicator-based exits (DeMarker and Standard Deviation conditions)

  • Entry protections: spread filter, max positions, max total lots

  • Daily limits: max daily loss and max daily drawdown with reset hour

  • Account protections: min/max equity and max equity drawdown percent

  • Optional news filter with configurable currencies and time buffers

  • On-chart statistics panel (position and robot stats)

Risk Management & Safety Notes

Trading involves risk, and losses can exceed expectations in fast markets.
This EA does not guarantee outcomes and should not be treated as financial advice.
Stop Loss / Take Profit parameters must be adapted to the symbol’s contract size, digits, and volatility.
Protection limits (daily/account) can suspend new entries and may close an open position when triggered.
The news filter requires terminal permission for WebRequest to the news provider; otherwise it will show an access error.
Always test on a demo account and with your broker’s conditions (spread, execution, swaps, stops level) before using real funds.

Inputs

Trading

  • Magic_Number: unique identifier for orders opened by the EA

  • Entry_Amount: fixed lot size

  • Stop_Loss (pips): 0 disables SL

  • Take_Profit (pips): 0 disables TP

Indicators

  • Fast/Slow MA periods: Ind0Param0 / Ind0Param1

  • ATR period: Ind1Param0

  • DeMarker period & level: Ind2Param0 / Ind2Param1

  • StdDev period & level: Ind3Param0 / Ind3Param1

Protections

  • Max_Spread (points): 0 disables spread filter

  • Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots: 0 disables each limit

  • Daily limits: MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD / Daily_Reset

  • Account limits: Min_Equity / Max_Equity / MaxEquity_DD

News Filter

  • News_Priority: Disabled / High only / High and Medium

  • News_Currencies: comma-separated list (example: “USD,EUR”)

  • Buffers: News_BeforeHigh/AfterHigh and News_BeforeMedium/AfterMedium

  • News_ViewCount: number of upcoming events shown on chart

Display

  • Pos_Stat: show position information on chart

  • Robot_Stats: show recent robot statistics on chart

Setup

  1. Copy the EA to the terminal’s Experts folder and restart the terminal (or refresh the Navigator).

  2. Open the intended symbol chart (recommended: XAGUSD) and select the timeframe (recommended: M15).

  3. Drag the EA onto the chart and enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading.

  4. Set Magic_Number if you run multiple EAs or multiple instances.

  5. Configure SL/TP and protection limits to match your risk tolerance.

  6. If using the News Filter, enable WebRequest permission in terminal options (see the EA’s Journal message for the provider details).

Recommended Evaluation

Use Strategy Tester to run a historical simulation and confirm order placement, SL/TP behavior, and indicator timing.
Then validate on a demo account to observe spread effects, execution, and stop-level constraints.
Test different broker conditions and symbol settings (digits, contract size, swap, trading hours).
Increase protection strictness first (spread and max positions/lots), then loosen only if needed.
If you enable the news filter, verify that the terminal has WebRequest access and that upcoming events appear in the panel.
Avoid evaluating by a single period; include calm and high-volatility market phases.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (uses classic order functions and Magic Number management).
Symbol: intended for XAGUSD; other symbols are possible but require your own validation.
Timeframe: designed for M15 behavior; it can run on other timeframes with re-evaluation of inputs.
Execution: includes a retry mechanism for busy trade context and an ECN-style protection fallback.
News filter is for live charts (Strategy Tester does not download news).

FAQ

Q: Does the EA open multiple positions?
A: It is designed to manage one active position per symbol and Magic Number.

Q: Can I change the lot sizing to percentage risk?
A: The current version uses a fixed lot size (Entry_Amount). Use conservative sizing and protections.

Q: Why did the EA cancel an entry?
A: Check the on-chart message: spread limit, max positions/lots, daily/account protection, or news filter may block entries.

Q: Do I need to enable anything for the news filter?
A: Yes. When News_Priority is enabled, the terminal must allow WebRequest to the news provider (details are shown in the Journal/error text).

Q: Does it use martingale, grid, or averaging?
A: No. It places single entries based on signals and uses SL/TP and exit conditions for management.

Q: What should I do if the EA does not trade?
A: Confirm AutoTrading is enabled, the symbol allows trading, spreads are within limits, and protections are not active.

Support: via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages.

Changelog

  • 2.0 (2025-12-21): MQL base code updated; current indicator, protection, and news-filter configuration as provided in this version.


