Alpha Gold Minute EA

Alpha Gold Minute – XAUUSD M1 Execution EA with Structured Entries

Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It takes the original grid/averaging logic and wraps it in a disciplined entry layer: momentum confirmation (Aroon), optional MA/Stochastic confirmation, day/time filters and minimum-distance checks between orders. The goal is simple: reduce random first entries and let the position-building logic work in cleaner spots of the market.

This version is coded for brokers with possible symbol suffixes, supports ECN order modification, and uses a single magic number for both buy/sell legs per symbol.

Price note: the EA is introduced at a launch price. The price will be raised every weekend until it reaches the final EA price.

Purpose

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

Chart: M1

Style: intraday execution with the ability to average into a position using tiered distances

Environment: MT4/MT5 Market context (single file, no external links in code headers)

Entry logic

Aroon-based direction filter (period and filter level configurable)

Optional MA/Stochastic confirmations (MABuy/MASell, StocBuy/StocSell are exposed as inputs)

Candle choice for entry (current or closed candle)

Day-of-week and time-of-day filters for Monday–Friday

Distance check vs last order to avoid stacking orders at the same price

Symbol-level concurrency control (MaxPairTrades)

Position building (martingale tiers)

3 tiers of additional orders: Tier 1: FirstXXXOrders with FirstXPipstep Tier 2: SecondXXXOrders with SecondXPipstep Tier 3: ThirdXXXOrders with ThirdXPipstep

Each tier only opens if the minimum distance condition is met (Filter_Min_Distance_ON)

Multiplier parameter to scale lots for subsequent orders

AutoLot or fixed lot sizing available

All distance values are configurable so the EA can be adapted to broker decimals (3/5 digits on gold)

Risk and exits

TakeProfit and StopLoss per order (visible)

Average_TP: allows the EA to close a basket once the average breakeven is reached plus a defined profit

Hidden_TP: optional hidden exit, separate for single and averaged positions

Trailing stop module with start distance and trailing distance

Slippage control per order

All exits respect the ECN flow (order is sent first, then SL/TP is modified)

Time control

Separate enable/disable for Monday to Friday

Individual start/end times per day

Useful to keep the EA out of illiquid sessions or broker rollovers

Information layer

On-chart Comment with broker, server time, account balance/equity

On-chart label with EA name/company

Optional display toggle

Inputs (summary)

GENERAL: symbol, magic, suffix, max trades

LOTS: Autolot / FixLot / AutoMM / Multiplier

TP/SL: visible TP, basket TP, hidden TP

MARTINGALE: 3 tiers, 3 distances, min distance filter

TRAILING: on/off, start, distance

INDICATORS: Aroon (period, filter), MA and Stochastic blocks

TIME FILTERS: Monday–Friday, each with start/end

INTERNAL: ECN flag, on-chart display

Requirements / recommendations

Use on XAUUSD M1 chart only (the EA already checks symbol and will alert if attached elsewhere)

Test first in Strategy Tester to determine suitable First/Second/Third pip steps for your broker’s gold contract

Use VPS for uninterrupted operation

Keep AutoMM and Multiplier values conservative relative to account size and volatility on gold

Pricing policy

Important

This EA does not guarantee profit. Results depend on market conditions, spread, execution, broker contract size and user money management. Always test before live deployment and size risk appropriately.