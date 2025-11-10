Alpha Gold Minute EA

Alpha Gold Minute – XAUUSD M1 Execution EA with Structured Entries

Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It takes the original grid/averaging logic and wraps it in a disciplined entry layer: momentum confirmation (Aroon), optional MA/Stochastic confirmation, day/time filters and minimum-distance checks between orders. The goal is simple: reduce random first entries and let the position-building logic work in cleaner spots of the market.

This version is coded for brokers with possible symbol suffixes, supports ECN order modification, and uses a single magic number for both buy/sell legs per symbol.

Price note: the EA is introduced at a launch price. The price will be raised every weekend until it reaches the final EA price.

  1. Purpose

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Chart: M1

  • Style: intraday execution with the ability to average into a position using tiered distances

  • Environment: MT4/MT5 Market context (single file, no external links in code headers)

  1. Entry logic

  • Aroon-based direction filter (period and filter level configurable)

  • Optional MA/Stochastic confirmations (MABuy/MASell, StocBuy/StocSell are exposed as inputs)

  • Candle choice for entry (current or closed candle)

  • Day-of-week and time-of-day filters for Monday–Friday

  • Distance check vs last order to avoid stacking orders at the same price

  • Symbol-level concurrency control (MaxPairTrades)

  1. Position building (martingale tiers)

  • 3 tiers of additional orders:

    • Tier 1: FirstXXXOrders with FirstXPipstep

    • Tier 2: SecondXXXOrders with SecondXPipstep

    • Tier 3: ThirdXXXOrders with ThirdXPipstep

  • Each tier only opens if the minimum distance condition is met (Filter_Min_Distance_ON)

  • Multiplier parameter to scale lots for subsequent orders

  • AutoLot or fixed lot sizing available

  • All distance values are configurable so the EA can be adapted to broker decimals (3/5 digits on gold)

  1. Risk and exits

  • TakeProfit and StopLoss per order (visible)

  • Average_TP: allows the EA to close a basket once the average breakeven is reached plus a defined profit

  • Hidden_TP: optional hidden exit, separate for single and averaged positions

  • Trailing stop module with start distance and trailing distance

  • Slippage control per order

  • All exits respect the ECN flow (order is sent first, then SL/TP is modified)

  1. Time control

  • Separate enable/disable for Monday to Friday

  • Individual start/end times per day

  • Useful to keep the EA out of illiquid sessions or broker rollovers

  1. Information layer

  • On-chart Comment with broker, server time, account balance/equity

  • On-chart label with EA name/company

  • Optional display toggle

  1. Inputs (summary)

  • GENERAL: symbol, magic, suffix, max trades

  • LOTS: Autolot / FixLot / AutoMM / Multiplier

  • TP/SL: visible TP, basket TP, hidden TP

  • MARTINGALE: 3 tiers, 3 distances, min distance filter

  • TRAILING: on/off, start, distance

  • INDICATORS: Aroon (period, filter), MA and Stochastic blocks

  • TIME FILTERS: Monday–Friday, each with start/end

  • INTERNAL: ECN flag, on-chart display

  1. Requirements / recommendations

  • Use on XAUUSD M1 chart only (the EA already checks symbol and will alert if attached elsewhere)

  • Test first in Strategy Tester to determine suitable First/Second/Third pip steps for your broker’s gold contract

  • Use VPS for uninterrupted operation

  • Keep AutoMM and Multiplier values conservative relative to account size and volatility on gold

  1. Pricing policy
    This product starts at an introductory price. The price will be raised every weekend until it reaches the target price level defined for Alpha Gold Minute.

Important
This EA does not guarantee profit. Results depend on market conditions, spread, execution, broker contract size and user money management. Always test before live deployment and size risk appropriately.

