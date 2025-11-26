GOLD SESSION LIMITS EA

Dual–Session Breakout Engine for XAUUSD

By Alpha Structure FX

1️⃣ What Is Gold Session Limits EA?

Gold Session Limits EA is a fully automated breakout system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).

It focuses on two key daily phases where Gold often makes its strongest moves:

Previous Day Range Breakout – based on the prior trading day’s High/Low London Session Range Breakout into US Open – based on the London session range just before New York starts

The EA is designed for traders who want structured, rule-based, session trading on Gold without sitting in front of the charts all day.

2️⃣ Key Features

⚡ Two Independent Strategies in One EA Previous Day Breakout (2 hours after server midnight) London Session Breakout (London range into US open)

🕒 Time–Based Logic (Session Driven) Works with broker server time , not your local time

🧠 Smart Level Protection Trades only if the breakout levels have not been broken prematurely

🔁 No Duplicate Orders Detects existing orders/positions and avoids double entries

📊 On-Chart Dashboard Daily and weekly stats, session levels, results, win rate, profit factor

📈 ATR-Based Dynamic Stops (Optional) Adaptive SL/TP and trailing stop based on volatility

✅ Automatic Daily & Weekly Reset Clean new trading day and fresh weekly stats



3️⃣ Core Logic – How It Trades

🕑 SESSION 1 – Previous Day Breakout

Placement Time: 2 hours after broker server midnight

(Example: server 00:00 → orders at 02:00 server time)

EA reads yesterday’s High and Low on XAUUSD. Places: Buy Stop at previous day High

Sell Stop at previous day Low Only keeps orders while levels remain unbroken and spread is acceptable. All untriggered pending orders are removed at the configured DeleteTime (default 21:00 server time).

One-direction rule:

If the High is already broken → only Sell setup is valid.

If the Low is already broken → only Buy setup is valid.

🕒 SESSION 2 – London Session → US Open Breakout

Concept: Trade the breakout of the London session range right as New York opens.

From LondonStartTime to LondonEndTime

(default 10:00–15:00 server time), EA builds the London High/Low. At NY/London crossover time (default 15:00 server time): Places Buy Stop above London High

Places Sell Stop below London Low Again, trades are filtered by spread and level integrity. Untriggered pending orders are deleted at DeleteTime (default 21:00 server time).

4️⃣ Time & Server Settings – ⚠️ READ THIS CAREFULLY

This EA is 100% time-driven.

For it to work as intended, you MUST align the input times with your broker’s server time, not your local clock.

🔸 Key Principles

All EA times = MT4 server time (shown in the Market Watch / chart).

Your local time (PC, phone, country) might be different .

Brokers can be GMT+0, GMT+2, GMT+3, etc., and can change with Daylight Saving Time.

🔁 1. Previous Day Limits – “2 Hours After Midnight”

The EA’s Previous Day session is designed to place orders 2 hours after server midnight.

If your broker’s server day rolls over at 00:00 ,

then PlaceTime should be set to "02:00" server time.

If the server day rolls over differently (rare, but possible), adjust so that: PlaceTime = 2 hours after the moment a new daily candle starts on your broker’s server.

✅ Best practice:

Look at the D1 candle open time on your XAUUSD chart. Note the server time when a new day appears. Set PlaceTime to “that time + 2 hours”.

🌍 2. London Session Limits & US Open – Adjust to Your Broker

The London session logic is based on:

A London range window (default 10:00–15:00 server time).

Order placement at US open / NY overlap (default 15:00 server time).

To make this match real London and US session times, you must:

Know your broker’s offset relative to London time and New York time. Convert “London morning + US open” to server time, then set:

LondonStartTime → Start of London range (server time)

LondonEndTime → End of London range / order placement (server time)

(Or the dedicated NY order time input, if present)

🧮 Example (just a model):

Real London open: 08:00 London time

Real US open: 15:30 London time

Your broker server: GMT+2, London currently GMT+1

→ Server is +1 hour ahead of London

Then approximately:

LondonStartTime ~ "09:00" server

LondonEndTime / US open trigger ~ around "16:30" server

✅ You should always:

Check a session indicator or market watch to see when London and NY actually move on your broker’s server.

Adjust LondonStartTime , LondonEndTime , and order placement time so the EA is tracking London volatility and placing orders into US open, but in server time.

❗ If you do NOT adjust the times to your broker server:

Previous Day session may use the wrong daily candle.

London range may not actually match London trading hours.

Orders may be placed at quiet times instead of into liquidity, and the EA will not behave as designed.

5️⃣ Risk Management (Built In)

RiskPercent per trade – risk based on account balance (recommended 0.5%–2%).

FixedLotSize for those who prefer exact lot size control.

Stop Loss / Take Profit : Fixed in points, or ATR-based dynamic stops (StopLossType / TakeProfitType) using volatility.

Optional Trailing Stop (fixed or ATR-based).

Weekly Profit Target system: Example: stop trading after +$500 in a week.

Optional Auto-Close Profitable Trades at a set time (e.g., before rollover/overnight risk).

6️⃣ Suggested Usage

Best Conditions

Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD) only

Sessions: London & New York overlap tends to be strongest

Spread: Prefer brokers with tight Gold spreads (10–30 points typical)

Recommended Style

Account risk: Beginners: 0.5% per trade Intermediate: 1% per trade Advanced/aggressive: up to 2% per trade

Timeframe: Any chart (M15/H1 recommended for monitoring only – logic is internal).

Environment: Use a VPS or 24/5 running machine so timer events and session tracking are never interrupted.

Psychology Tips

Treat this EA as a structured session strategy , not a money printer.

Do not change settings every day – adjust based on weekly review , not emotions.

Accept that some days/weeks will be negative. Focus on discipline + consistency.

7️⃣ Brokers & Platforms

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Account type: ECN / Raw spread preferred Fast execution, low slippage

Broker requirements: Gold (XAUUSD) must be available EAs (algorithmic trading) must be allowed Reasonable margin conditions and contract size Stable server time (note offset vs. London/NY!)



8️⃣ What You Get in the EA

Fully automated two-session Gold breakout engine

Smart session & level logic

On-chart performance dashboard

Built-in risk management & profit target options

ATR-based dynamic stops (optional)

Robust duplicate order protection

Detailed logs for transparency and troubleshooting

Complete user manual (the text you provided) for deeper understanding

9️⃣ Financial Risk Disclaimer