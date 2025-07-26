Exorcist Projects

3
Exorcist Bot is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions.
  • - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid.
  • - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation.
  • - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels.
  • - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading.
  • - Working with pending orders with trailing orders.

The Expert Advisor comes with proven templates for different pairs. This is a trend expert and works on medium-term trends in the Forex market on a variety of currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY and many others. This advisor is able to work around the clock and simultaneously on several currencies. According to its operating principle, Exorcist Bot searches for a trend in the market with a clearly defined direction and opens positions on pullbacks. Its algorithm does not use martingale or other dangerous techniques, so it can be completely safely used for automated forex trading.

Exorcist Bot is an automated algorithm based on several proprietary indicators and combining special systems that work mutually. Each custom indicator is tied to one control flow. This approach allows you to eliminate false inputs across all robot systems and wait for a more accurate input based on a signal. To enter a trade, the system uses a signal from the indicator, after which averaging occurs according to the mathematical averaging system.
To fix profits, both real stop orders, which are visible to the broker, and virtual stop orders, which are not visible to the broker, are used. Therefore, it is very important to have a reliable connection to the server where the terminal with the trading advisor is installed.

Advantages of the Exorcist Bot:

The system is automatic and not subject to emotions, therefore all transactions are based solely on mathematical calculations and data. They work at any time when the trading terminal is open and there is access to the Internet;
A trader can completely exclude fundamental and technical analysis of Forex. The bot decides everything.

Customizable bot parameters:
  • SetupFilling - Setting up the execution type based on the balance.
  • Magic - Magic number.
  • Lot - Fixed trading volume.
  • Risk - Automatic determination of volume depending on the deposit.
  • LimitTrades - Limiting the number of orders in the grid.
  • GridStep - Minimum grid step.
  • SeriaTrendOn – Permission to work with the trend.
  • SeriaAntyTrendOn – Permission to work against the trend.
  • LevelStart – Initial deviation of the pending order from the price.
  • PendingTrailingOn – Allows trailing of pending orders.
  • PendingTrailingStart – Number of price movement points for trailing pending orders.
  • RealStopLoss - Stop Loss, real.
  • RealTakeProfit - Take Profit, real.
  • VirtStopLoss - Stop Loss, virtual.
  • VirtTakeProfit - Take Profit, virtual.
  • RealTrailingStart - Trailing Start.
  • RealTrailingStop - Trailing Stop.
  • setLength - Wavelength of the leading indicator.
  • setDeviation - Deviation for the leading indicator.
  • setCorrection - Correction of values after the specified one.

The bot works on a variety of currency pairs by default. To work, it is recommended to set a stop loss and take profit. Also, if desired, trailing stop and trailing start.





