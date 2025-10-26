US30 Quantum EA

💡 Launch Offer:

Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX begins at a starting price of $30.

The price increases every weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy.

This progressive pricing model rewards early adopters while real-time data validates the strategy’s performance.

Overview

US30 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Dow Jones Index (US30 / USA30IDXUSD) on the M15 timeframe.

It merges trend intelligence from the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with volatility-based ATR scaling to identify and capture high-probability directional movements.

The system adapts dynamically to market conditions, maintaining consistency across both trending and consolidating phases.

⚙️ Main Features

✅ Quantitative logic based on HMA direction shifts

✅ ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

✅ Adaptive volatility management for consistent results

✅ Fully automated – no manual intervention

✅ One open position per direction

✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging

✅ Time-controlled trade validity to prevent stale orders

✅ Backtested and optimized from 2011.09.19 – 2025.10.24 on tick data

📈 Trading Logic

Long entries: Triggered when price is below SMA200 and the HMA confirms a trend reversal to the upside.

Short entries: Triggered when the HMA changes direction downward in alignment with market structure.

ATR-based management: Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically scaled by volatility. Trailing Stop activates only when volatility reaches a predefined ATR threshold.

This ensures trades breathe naturally within market noise but protect profits when strong moves develop.



⚖️ Risk Management

ATR-driven adaptive stop distance

Fixed risk structure — no averaging or re-entries

One trade per direction at a time

Built-in trailing and time-based exits

Fully compatible with Alpha Structure FX global money management module

🧩 Recommended Settings

Symbol: US30 / USA30IDXUSD / DJ30

Timeframe: M15

Broker Type: ECN / low spread

Minimum deposit: $500 (micro-lot compatible)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

🧠 Technology & Validation

Developed by Alpha Structure FX, using advanced quantitative modeling and robustness testing:

Monte Carlo simulations for trade and data variation

Walk-Forward testing to confirm adaptive behavior

Variable spread and slippage simulation for real-market reliability

Built on long-term Dow Jones market data (2011–2025)

💬 Summary

US30 Quantum EA is a precision-engineered volatility and trend strategy built for the Dow Jones Index.

It unites mathematical structure with volatility intelligence, providing disciplined trade execution and consistent performance across market phases.