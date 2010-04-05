Gold Promotion
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Gold Promotion is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. Gold Promotion is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of XAUUSD. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, EA recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.
Advantages
- The advisor is focused on the long term.
- There are no unnecessary customization options, making it easy to use.
- It is a multicurrency EA and can trade on any time frame.( RECOMMENDATION XAUUSD, M5)
- You can start trading with a minimum deposit of $ 100.
- The EA is suitable for both beginners and professionals.
- A unique system for determining the best market entry point.
- Shows high performance.
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Minimum deposit
|100