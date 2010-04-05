Argo Gridosaur MT4

The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It does not require too many settings – use the default settings. The EA also does not require optimization.

I recommend not trading during the Christmas and New Year holidays, due to the increased volatility of the markets. The expert does not include such a function, which is why I give this recommendation.

MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131016

  • Working Timeframe: H1
  • Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURGBP
  • Min deposit: $ 500
  • Min leverage 1:100
  • Min spread / or ECN broke
  • Max open position/ 10 default /. There may be more, depending on your initial deposit.
  • Distance in Points to open next level positions /300 default /
  • Breakeven in Points / default 40 /
  • You can use dynamic risk management, and I recommend values ​​between 2 and 5%
  • Default Multiply is 1.0, Lot size: 0.1; 0.2; 0.3; 0.4....

 

Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the, be sure to write me a message.

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.

I wish success to all traders.


