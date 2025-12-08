Alpha FX News Filter

Product Name (suggested):

Alpha News Shield – Terminal-Wide FX News Filter (MT4)

(Powered by Alpha Structure FX FFC Calendar)

1. What Is Alpha News Shield?

Alpha News Shield is a professional news protection and planning tool for MetaTrader 4.

It pulls real-time economic events from ForexFactory and shows them directly on your chart with:

A smart countdown timer

A clean news panel

Vertical event lines on the chart

Terminal-wide trading protection for all your Expert Advisors

Optional auto-close of positions before major news

One indicator on one chart can protect every EA in the terminal from dangerous news volatility.

2. Who Is It For?

Perfect for:

Scalpers who must avoid spreads exploding and slippage

Intraday & day traders who want to plan entries around macro events

EA developers & algo traders who need a simple global news filter

Multi-EA users who want one central protection hub

If your trading is affected by NFP, CPI, FOMC, GDP, rate decisions, speeches, etc. – this tool is built for you.

3. Key Features (At a Glance)

Real-time news calendar from ForexFactory, directly on the chart

Terminal-wide trading lock for all EAs via global variables

Auto-close positions X minutes before news (optional)

Smart countdown timer with dynamic colors (yellow → orange → red)

Vertical event lines on the chart at exact news times

Impact filters : High / Medium / Low / Speeches / Holidays

Currency filters : choose which currencies to monitor (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY)

Multiple alerts : popup, sound, email, mobile push

Keyword filters : show only “NFP” or hide “Speech”, etc.

Chart info panel : spread, daily % change, candle time left

Auto-update calendar every X hours

One indicator, unlimited charts & EAs – global protection

4. Core Logic – How Alpha News Shield Protects You

1. News Data & Display

Downloads the current week’s calendar from ForexFactory (XML feed)

Shows the next 5 upcoming events on a compact panel: Day, time, currency, event name, forecast & previous value

Colors by impact: Red (High), Orange (Medium), Blue (Low), Purple (Holiday), Gray (past)

Past events are automatically removed – panel stays clean and relevant.

2. Smart Countdown Timer

Shows time left to the next event : Yellow – more than 15 minutes Orange – 5–15 minutes Red – less than 5 minutes

Always visible, so you know exactly how long you can still trade.

3. Vertical Event Lines on the Chart

Places vertical dashed lines at the time of each event

Same color as impact level (high/medium/low)

Helps you see where news hit the market and how price reacted.

4. Terminal-Wide Trading Protection (Global Variables)

The indicator manages two key global variables:

FFC_TradingAllowed 1 = trading allowed 0 = trading blocked

FFC_NewsProtection 1 = protection window active 0 = no protection



When price enters the protection window (by default 30 min before and 15 min after a news event):

FFC_TradingAllowed is set to 0

Any EA that checks this variable will stop opening new trades

After the window ends, the variable returns to 1, and trading resumes

Result:

One indicator → One pair of global variables → All your EAs are protected.

5. Auto-Close Positions (Optional)

Automatically closes trades X minutes before the event (e.g. 5 or 10 minutes)

Option to close only profitable trades

Can limit closure to current symbol only

Every closure is logged in the Experts tab for transparency.

5. How to Use – In 3 Simple Steps

Step 1 – Install & Attach

Copy Alpha Structure FX News Filter - FFC.mq4 to

MQL4\Indicators\ Restart MT4 or click Refresh in the Navigator Attach Alpha News Shield to any chart

One chart is enough to protect the whole terminal.

Step 2 – Basic Protection Setup

Recommended default for most traders:

EnableTradingProtection = true

ProtectionMinutesBefore = 30

ProtectionMinutesAfter = 15

AutoClosePositions = false (true if you want forced exit)

ShowPanel = true , ShowCountdown = true

Enable High & Medium impact events

Enable only currencies you trade (e.g. USD & EUR for EURUSD)

Step 3 – Connect Your EAs (1-Line Integration)

In your EA (before opening trades), add:

if(GlobalVariableGet("FFC_TradingAllowed") == 0) return; // Block trading during news

That’s all most EAs need.

For advanced use, you can also read:

Minutes until event (buffer 0)

Impact level (buffer 1)

Trading allowed flag (buffer 2)

Full examples are included in the User Manual.

6. Input Categories (High-Level Overview)

You don’t need to touch every parameter. The inputs are grouped logically:

News Filter

Enable by impact: High / Medium / Low / Speeches / Holidays

Restrict to current chart symbol only or show all currencies

Currencies

Enable/disable: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY

Example: For EURUSD, keep only USD + EUR true.

Keyword Filters

FindKeyword – show only events containing this word (e.g. "NFP" )

IgnoreKeyword – hide all events containing this word (e.g. "Speech" )

Countdown & Panel

Show/hide panel & countdown

Choose corner, font size, colors, background, title text

Chart Options

Show/hide vertical news lines

Time offset if your broker’s time is different

Chart info: spread, daily change, candle time left

Alerts

Alert 1, 2, 3 times (before/after event)

Popup / sound / email / push notifications

Custom sound file ( .wav in /Sounds folder)

Trading Protection

Enable / disable terminal-wide protection

Minutes before & after event to block trading

Auto-Close Positions

Enable / disable

Minutes before event

Close all or only profitable trades

7. Ready-Made Profiles by Trading Style

You can start with these “presets”:

Scalpers (Max Safety)

Impact: High only

Protection: 60 min before , 30 min after

Alerts: 60 & 30 min before

AutoClosePositions: true , CloseMinutesBefore = 10

ShowCountdown: true

Day Traders

Impact: High + Medium

Protection: 30 min before , 15 min after

Alerts: 30 & 10 min before, 15 min after

AutoClosePositions: optional

Vertical news lines: true

Swing Traders

Impact: High + Medium + Low

Protection: 15 min before , 5 min after

Alerts: 120 & 60 min before (email / push only)

Countdown: false (not critical on higher TFs)

8. Broker & Platform Suggestions

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (Build 600+)

Best with ECN / raw spread brokers

Low spread & fast execution are ideal, especially for scalpers

Stable internet connection is required to download the calendar XML file

Make sure “Allow DLL imports” is enabled in MT4 options

9. Important Notes

The indicator does not open or manage trades by itself

It controls risk by blocking or closing trades around news

EAs must be coded to check FFC_TradingAllowed (one-line integration shown above)

The calendar comes from ForexFactory , used by millions of traders worldwide

Indicator must run on live or demo charts (it will not work in Strategy Tester because it needs internet)

A detailed PDF/User Manual with full settings and EA code examples is included.

10. Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

You should carefully consider your financial situation, experience, and risk tolerance before trading, and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

The author of this product is not responsible for any losses incurred from its use.